How I Met My Partner:

Swara Bhasker lets the cat out of the bag (pun intended) and shares that her politician husband, Fahad, and she were brought together by a cat with a poetic name, Ghalib. Swara and Fahad are currently working together in a reality game show called Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

Q. When and how did you meet Fahad?

A. We met on 19 December 2019 at the first CAA-NRC protest organised in Mumbai at August Kranti Maidan.

Q. What was your initial reaction when you met him?

A. I was struck by his straightforward and candid attitude.

Q. What qualities were you attracted to and vice versa?

A. I was attracted to his candour and reliability, and he, I think, liked the fact that I was down-to-earth and grounded as a person.

Q. Who played Cupid?

A. Ghalib, a rescue kitten, played Cupid in a way because Fahad found him, and I fostered him (and later adopted him), and Ghalib became a reason for us to keep meeting and gave us a shared personal interest outside politics. Also, he showed me Fahad’s tender side.

Q. What was the icebreaker?

A. The political situation in India.

Q. Who took the initiative to get to know each other?

A. I think we both did. It was quite organic. But I think I would reach out to Fahad for help quite a bit, because I used to organise a lot of campaigns back then.

Q. Where did you guys go for your first date?

A. Soho House in Juhu, Bombay.

Q. Did he bring anything for you like flowers or any gift?

A. Yes. He brought me flowers, chocolates, and a very thoughtful present which reminded me of my childhood.

Q. Is he a gift person?

A. Yes.

Q. Who said “I love you” first?

A. Fahad did.

Q. For how many years were you guys dating before you decided to marry?

A. Two months, hahaha! But we were friends for three years prior to that.

Q. Who proposed marriage and how? Did he plan anything special for you?

A. Fahad very casually brought up marriage even before we officially started dating, in an almost official and bureaucratic manner. It was funny. After that, the marriage topic was always on the table.

Q. Was there any opposition when you both decided to marry?

A. Not active opposition, but both sets of families were quite concerned and nervous about our sudden decision to marry.

Q. Did you guys fight during your courtship days and who apologised first?

A. We fought a lot, and we both apologise equally.

Q. After marriage, who says sorry after a fight?

A. Mostly me, but Fahad always reconsiders his position more than I do.

Q. Do you believe one must not sleep over a fight?

A. Yes, we endeavour not to sleep over a fight.

Q. Do you both take career advice from each other?

A. Yes, but none about my craft. He tells me to tweet less.

Q. Any lifestyle changes after marriage?

A. Yes. We now are swimming in baby- and toddler-related products and items. And our grocery budget is off the charts!

Q. How has your relationship changed from being girlfriend-boyfriend to now husband-wife?

A. We became spouses and then parents very soon after, so our relationship became about responsibility and commitment immediately, and we actually never really had a chance to court and romance.

Q. How does it feel to be parents now?

A. For me, it’s like every prayer of mine is answered, and for Fahad, it’s his greatest joy and peace.

Q. Who is more possessive?

A. Fahad. He teases me in a playful way.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. I.

Q. Who is a spendthrift?

A. I. Internet shopping for Raabu and buying unnecessary gifts for people. And on unnecessary home-related items.

Love for me is… Commitment and kindness in actions.