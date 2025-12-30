 'Lalpari Goes Mini': Viral Video Shows Stunning Scale Model Of MSRTC Bus Crafted By 'Farmer's Son' From Maharashtra
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
'Lalpari Goes Mini': Viral Video Shows Stunning Scale Model Of MSRTC Bus Crafted By 'Farmer's Son' From Maharashtra | Instagram @mafazwithacar

A viral video featuring an incredibly detailed miniature of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) iconic red bus, fondly known as ‘Lalpari’, has left social media users amazed. The scale model was recently highlighted in an interview with automobile enthusiast Adil Jal Darukhanawala, who showcased the miniature from his personal collection and revealed the story behind its creator.

The realistic model has been crafted by Suraj Mane, a self-taught artisan from a remote area near Karad in Maharashtra. Often described as a “farmer’s son with extraordinary talent,” Suraj has gained recognition for turning everyday vehicles into lifelike miniatures. Despite having no formal training, his craftsmanship matches the level of professional-scale model makers.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video gives a close look at the MSRTC bus miniature, capturing 'realistic' attention to detail as mentioned by Adil, from the texture of the bus body and footboard to the windows, doors, platform finish, and proportions. Even the tyres were custom-made, with Adil revealing that Suraj sought help from his father, who works in the footwear industry, to perfect their design. The result is a model that looks almost indistinguishable from the real Lalpari at first glance.

article-image

Suraj Mane, who can be found on Instagram under the handle @miniature_autocraft, has built several other miniature vehicles, including trucks, cars, and transport vehicles.

His growing popularity has resulted in an overwhelming demand for his work. According to the reports, Suraj’s order list is already full, and he is not expected to accept new commissions until the first quarter of 2027, a testament to the value and uniqueness of his creations.

As the video continues to circulate online, netizens are praising Suraj’s dedication, calling his work a proud reflection of local talent from rural India.

