Anand Mahindra Discovers Hidden Vinyl Haven In Kochi: Calls It A 'Best Kept Secret & Celebrates India’s Quiet Cultural Gems

Anand Mahindra has once again reminded social media why his posts often strike a chord far beyond business and boardrooms. Known for highlighting India’s hidden gems and emotionally rich human stories, the Mahindra Group chairman recently shared a moving account from Kerala that blended grief, music, and quiet cultural preservation.

A hidden musical treasure in Kochi

During a recent leadership conference in Kochi, Anand Mahindra decided to step off the usual tourist trail. Before leaving the city, he went in search of an unusual place he had heard whispers about, JD’s Jukebox. What he found was not a commercial music cafe or museum, but a deeply personal space tucked inside a private home.

JD’s Jukebox belongs to Sujit, a passionate music lover who has built a staggering collection of nearly 6,000 vintage vinyl records. There is no signboard, no branding, and no attempt to attract casual visitors. The jukebox exists quietly, revealed only to those who actively seek it out.

A son’s tribute turned cultural sanctuary

Mahindra shared that JD’s Jukebox was born out of personal loss. Sujit created the space as a tribute to his late mother, whose love for music profoundly influenced his life. What began as a private homage slowly evolved into an intimate cultural hub.

Today, the space welcomes fellow vinyl enthusiasts and occasionally hosts local musicians, offering them a platform to perform and connect with like-minded listeners. Despite its growing appeal, Sujit has consciously kept the venue understated, prioritising authenticity over attention.

Passion over popularity

A self-confessed lover of music from across the world, Anand Mahindra said browsing through the carefully curated vinyl collection was deeply satisfying. While he owns a modest vinyl collection himself, he expressed admiration for Sujit’s unwavering commitment to preserving musical heritage without commercial ambition.

According to Mahindra, stories like these serve as powerful reminders that true beauty often lies in pursuits driven purely by passion, even if they remain unconventional or hidden from the mainstream.

In a digital age obsessed with virality, stories like these remind us that some of the most meaningful creations are meant to be discovered, not advertised.