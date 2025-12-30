Khushi Kapoor Turns Diva At A Wedding In Manish Malhotra's Velvet Skirt With Pearl & Silver Detailing

By: Rahul M | December 30, 2025

Attending a wedding celebration, Khushi Kapoor skipped predictable festive colours and opted for classic black, letting texture and detailing set the mood.

Choosing velvet, the fabric of the season, instantly added richness and warmth, making the look ideal for night-time festivities

The straight-cut black velvet skirt stood out for its intricate silver and pearl embroidery, offering sparkle without excess

This Manish Malhotra's outfit had clean lines and a tailored fit ensured the outfit stayed elegant and flattering, even with heavy craftsmanship

The matching incut velvet top brought a contemporary edge, balancing tradition with current trends

She posed with brother Arjun Kapoor who himself looked charming in a traditional wedding out

The Naadiyan actress kept it minimal with the jewellery and let the outfit shine. Diamond studs and a sleek bun kept the focus firmly on the ensemble rather than competing with it

Thanks For Reading!

