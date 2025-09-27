 Neha Dhupia Takes Up 21-Day Homemade Drink Challenge To Beat Inflammation; Calls It 'Ghar Ke Nuske'
Actress Neha Dhupia has taken up the 21-Day Challenge to tackle inflammation, calling it a true case of “Ghar Ke Nuske.”

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to health, Neha Dhupia loves experimenting with simple yet effective routines, and her fans can’t get enough. From sharing gluten-free recipes to wholesome family meals, the actress often lets Instagram in on her food and wellness journey. This time, she’s gone a step further by taking up a 21-Day Challenge to tackle inflammation, calling it a true case of “Ghar Ke Nuske.”

Neha Dhupia's 21-day challenge

In her latest post, Neha introduced the ritual designed by dietician Richa Gangani, who believes that small, consistent habits can create big health shifts. The actress stated in the caption, “21 days. One commitment. A healthier YOU. Richa Gangani and I invite you to be part of the 21-Day Challenge, because your well-being deserves the effort.”

So, what exactly is Neha sipping on every morning? As per her dietician, it’s a powerhouse concoction featuring ingredients straight from the kitchen shelf, including haldi, ginger, nigella seeds, and peppercorns, known for their anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties.

Neha's morning drink recipe

Ingredients

Raw haldi

1 cube of raw ginger

5–7 black peppercorns

1 tsp nigella seeds (kalonji)

1 tsp MCT oil

Method

Blend haldi, ginger, black pepper, and nigella seeds with a little water.

Pour the mix into ice cube trays and freeze.

Every morning, drop one cube into hot water, add 1 tsp MCT oil (or coconut oil, ghee, or olive oil as alternatives), stir well and drink.

What does this drink do?

According to Richa, this drink helps calm inflammation, supports digestion, and boosts overall vitality when followed consistently for three weeks.

Neha, who often shares her love for fitness and mindful practices, continues to prove that wellness doesn’t need to be complicated. Sometimes, it’s just about going back to basics—right from your own kitchen.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

