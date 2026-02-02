'Who Is He?': Meet The Mystery Man In Black Mask & Suit Going Viral At Grammys 2026

Gesaffelstein at Grammys 2026 |

If you scrolled through Grammy Awards clips this morning and did a double take at a man dressed head-to-toe in black, face completely covered, you weren't alone. Amid sparkling gowns and classic tuxedos, one figure stood out for doing the exact opposite at the music's biggest night on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. No smile, no visible expression, just a sleek, reflective black mask paired with a sharp suit. Naturally, the internet had one burning question: Who is he?

The answer is Gesaffelstein, the French music producer known for turning anonymity into an aesthetic, and this time, he made the Grammys red carpet his stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Decoding Gesaffelstein's Grammys red carpet look

Gesaffelstein arrived in a sharply tailored black tux, but traditional red carpet norms ended there. Instead of flashing smiles for photographers, he concealed his entire face behind a sleek, reflective black mask that blended seamlessly with his hairline. Matching gloves completed the look, creating a head-to-toe monochrome silhouette that had the social media talking.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet reacts: "Who is that?"

As soon as he stepped onto the carpet, the internet did what it does best. speculate loudly. Social media timelines were filled with confused, amused, and impressed reactions.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Can’t even rate it coz this is the look/moment everybody will remember forever from this Grammys." Meanwhile, another praised it as pure art, stating, "Wow this is art." However, not everyone was convinced. A person stated, "Why do they hv to dress so bizarre?? Its not a costume party."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gesaffelstein's first Grammy Win

Gesaffelstein didn't end at the red carpet. He won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording (Non-Classical) for his remix of Lady Gaga’s hit track "Abracadabra." The win marked his first-ever Grammy, turning his silent red carpet appearance into one of the most talked-about victories of the night.

Gesaffelstein’s Grammy win wasn’t a one-off collaboration. He co-wrote and co-produced Gaga's 2025 album Mayhem, the project that originally featured "Abracadabra." He also appeared on the album as a featured artist on the track "Killah".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

So, who Is Gesaffelstein?

Born Mike Lévy, Gesaffelstein is a French DJ, songwriter, and producer known for his minimalist visuals and heavy, industrial electronic sound. He began releasing music in 2008 and launched his own record label soon after, quickly gaining recognition for pushing electronic music into darker, more cinematic territory.

Over the years, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in global music, including Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk. Despite working with mainstream stars, he has consistently avoided the spotlight, making his masked Grammys moment perfectly on brand.