 Grammy Awards 2026: Yungblud Wins Best Rock Performance, Sharon Osbourne Gets Emotional As He Pays Tribute To Husband Ozzy Osbourne
British rocker Yungblud won the 2026 Grammy for Best Rock Performance for his cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes,” delivering an emotional tribute to late legend Ozzy Osbourne alongside Sharon Osbourne. Fresh from a powerful Mumbai show, he praised Indian fans, while the Grammys unfolded in Los Angeles with major stars and tributes.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Yungblud | X @consequence

Los Angeles: Musician Yungblud has arrived at the 68th Grammy Awards in style. Sharon Osbourne, the wife of late actor Ozzy Osbourne, has also entered at the event, marking her style in an all-black outfit.

Yungblud donned a black blazer with a cheetah print on his shoulder paired with black bottoms.

According to the Grammy's website, Yungblud took home the 2026 Grammy for Best Rock Performance with his powerful performance on "Changes", marking a milestone moment in the British rocker's career.

Recently, the British musician enthralled the Mumbai crowd with his high-energy performance on Day 1 of Lollapalooza India.

Hours after the performance, Yungblud took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos from his Mumbai show. Along with the post, he also added a caption in which he mentioned the night as one of the greatest of his life and promised Indian fans he would see them next year.

"70,000 in Mumbai I want to stay here forever. Rock n roll is alive in India and I'm in love with it. Thank you for one of the greatest nights of my life! See you next year!!!," he wrote.

In the videos that went viral on the internet, the singer can be seen looking visibly moved by the crowd's response.

The videos also show him hugging fans, jumping into the crowd, and connecting closely with people in the front rows.

Many fans on social media shared how special it felt to see an international rock artist so open and overwhelmed by the energy in India. The singer-musician also paid tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during his set.

Meanwhile, at the 68th Grammy Awards, Sharon Osbourne also made an entry in an all-black outfit, radiating effortless elegance and quiet confidence.

The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Noah in his final year as emcee, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruno Mars, the 16-time Grammy Award winner, has been confirmed as one of the performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards. The show will feature performances from other major names, including Rose, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as an 'In Memoriam' tribute to influential musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack.

Mars, who is also nominated for three awards this year, has secured nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with the Blackpink member.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. Other Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator and more.

The Grammys 2026 are being broadcast live on CBS and are also streaming on Paramount+.

