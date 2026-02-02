Dalai Lama Wins First Grammy Award At 90: 'I'm Grateful,' Says The Tibetan Spiritual Leader

Dalai Lama wins at Grammys 2026 | X

In a moment that blended spirituality with global pop culture, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama won his very first Grammy Award at the age of 90 on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. His spoken-word project Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama won in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, marking a symbolic win in the music world.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Grammy award was accepted on his behalf by musician Rufus Wainwright, who played a key role in bringing the album to life. Lightening the moment with humour, Wainwright told the audience, "OK, I am not the Dalai Lama, obviously," before adding, "It was a privilege to participate in this project. It's an honour to accept this recognition on behalf of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, whose wisdom is at the heart of this work." The quotes were reported by USA Today.

Dalai Lama reacts to Grammys 2026 win

Reacting to the recognition, the spiritual leader emphasised that the award was never about personal achievement. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he said, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The album, Meditations, is a collaborative effort that brings together spoken wisdom and classical music. The project features sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. It comes with 10 tracks that blend spoken-word, philosophical teachings on peace and compassion with musical compositions.