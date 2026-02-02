Inside Grammys 2026 Gift Bags: 40+ Luxurious Items With $500 Shower Head, Plastic Surgery Vouchers & More

Winning a Grammy is iconic, but even walking onto the stage has its perks. On Sunday, February 1, the 2026 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena delivered not only historic performances and milestone victories but also showered guests with more than 40 luxury gifts. For the 26th year, Distinctive Assets curated the coveted Grammy gift bags, offering performers and presenters a stylish thank-you for being part of the show.

Take a look

What's inside the Grammy Gift Bags?

This year's collection was all about mixing playful ideas with premium indulgence. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, It first featured a GROHE showerhead worth around $500, bringing spa-level wellness straight into celebrities’ bathrooms with an eco-conscious water flow.

AMOS SWEETS introduced "TastySounds" lollipops, which use bone-conduction technology to let users hear music while enjoying candy. Yes, edible and interactive.

Art and pop culture lovers weren't left out either. The bag included an iridescent 80-piece puzzle by artist Victoria White featuring Cher and her iconic quote, "Mom, I am a rich man." There was also a mini biography celebrating Bing Crosby, the first-ever recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, along with a MONOPOLY Deal card game inspired by the Netflix film K-Pop Demon Hunters. Shapewear from NOOD New York rounded out the fashion-forward finds.

Luxury, beauty and wellness

Wellness played a starring role in this year’s gifting. According to the same report, guests received $400 worth of spa treatments from DESUAR Spa, cosmetic consultations with facial plastic surgeon Dr Anna Frants, including CO₂ laser resurfacing, and complimentary smile makeovers from Beverly Hills Dental Arts.

Beauty staples included Urban Decay’s cult-favourite All Nighter setting spray, Beekeeper’s Naturals propolis products, and Vital Proteins collagen peptides.

Inside the exclusive gifting lounge at Tom's Watch Bar in L.A. Live, attendees could also take CERG skin-tightening treatments from Divina Dermatology and pick up framed resin collage art from Krovbilt Fine Art; some even came with "Golden Tickets" for full-sized original artworks.

Additionally, the bag also comes with Grossé costume jewellery, ultra-soft blankets from Minky Couture, and wine tastings hosted by Frontera Wines, and it's clear this gift bag was more of a lifestyle upgrade than a souvenir.

Who gets the Grammy Gift Bags?

These coveted gift bags aren't for nominees alone. Distinctive Assets distributes them to all presenters and performers as a gesture of appreciation for participating in the ceremony.

Which means recipients this year included performers such as Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Clipse and Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator, Reba McEntire, Lauryn Hill, Post Malone, and Slash, along with Best New Artist nominees like Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, Alex Warren, and The Marías.