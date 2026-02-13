Mumbai: Jogeshwari School’s Sudden Closure Plan Sparks Panic Among Parents, MNS Steps In

File Picture |

Mumbai: The sudden decision to shut down City International School in Jogeshwari West has triggered anxiety among parents of more than 600 students, even as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) intervened and warned the management against closing the institution.

According to a report by ABP Majha, the English-medium school, located in the Oshiwara area, has been operating for nearly 25 years. However, the management recently issued a notice to parents stating that the school would be closed, reportedly due to a steep hike in rent demanded by the landlord.

Management Blames Sharp Rent Hike

The landlord has sought a payment of ₹50 lakh for the premises, where the school was earlier paying a monthly rent of around ₹35 lakh reported ABP. Citing its inability to bear the increased financial burden, the school administration decided to shut operations.

The announcement has caused confusion and fear among parents, as the admission process for the upcoming academic year is already underway. Many families are now worried about their children’s future, as they may have to seek new schools at short notice.

MNS Leader Intervenes

Following complaints from parents, MNS Versova Assembly Division president Sandesh Desai visited the school premises and held discussions with the management. Desai warned that the party would not allow the school to shut down abruptly, especially if it results in academic loss for the students.

Desai stated that the party would launch a strong agitation if the management proceeds with the closure at the cost of the students. A delegation from the MNS met the school authorities on Friday to discuss the issue and seek clarity on the decision.

Education Department Asked To Intervene

Meanwhile, parents have demanded immediate intervention from the education department. They have urged authorities to take cognisance of the situation and ensure that the students do not suffer due to the dispute between the landlord and the school management.

With the academic year approaching, parents are hoping for a quick resolution, while political intervention has added pressure on the management to reconsider its decision or provide a proper transition plan for the affected students.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/