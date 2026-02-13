‘Punches, Pushes & Slaps’: Two Men Brawl During Peak Hour Rush At Badlapur Station, Railway Police Intervene - VIDEO |

Crowd chaos at Badlapur railway station led to a physical fight between two passengers after heavy overcrowding was reported during the morning rush hour. The 7:33 am local train from Badlapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus arrived amid an unusually large crowd, triggering pushing and jostling among commuters trying to board.

According to a viral video shared on X, tempers flared on platform number three as two male passengers struggled to enter already packed compartments. The situation escalated quickly, leading to a physical altercation between them, with both allegedly pushing and attempting to hit each other in the crowd.

Railway Police Step In To Prevent Escalation

Railway police personnel stationed at the platform intervened immediately after noticing the scuffle. Officers separated the two passengers and managed to calm the situation before it could escalate into a larger confrontation involving other commuters.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, and train movement continued after a brief disruption.

Overcrowding Remains Daily Challenge For Commuters

The incident has once again brought attention to the everyday struggles faced by Mumbai suburban railway commuters. Overcrowding during peak hours often forces passengers to push through packed platforms and compartments, increasing the risk of fights, accidents and serious mishaps.

Such scenes are common across several busy stations, where delays and limited train frequency worsen crowd pressure. In many cases, passengers are forced to hang outside train compartments, putting their lives at risk.

Growing Calls For Better Crowd Management

Regular travellers and commuter groups have repeatedly urged authorities to improve crowd management measures, increase train frequency and ensure safer travel conditions. Incidents of fights, overcrowding and fatal falls continue to raise concerns about commuter safety on one of the world’s busiest suburban railway networks.