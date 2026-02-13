Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Massive Urban Renewal Drive Quietly Reshapes Mumbai’s Infrastructure, Transport And Growth

The Dharavi redevelopment initiative begins transforming Mumbai’s urban core through housing, mobility upgrades and environmental revival | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: Mumbai is likely to see several quiet yet lasting benefits from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Without this large-scale renewal effort, many of these changes would probably not have taken shape through the city’s usual planning process.

Several urban features that had remained stalled or simply absent from Mumbai’s development roadmap are now being unlocked because of the sheer scale of the slum redevelopment initiative.

Rehabilitating nearly 10 lakh people within Dharavi and across multiple land parcels within MMR requires solutions that go well beyond housing. In the process, the city itself begins to develop and change.

At its core, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is one of India’s most ambitious urban renewal efforts, aimed at providing dignified, home-for-home rehabilitation to residents who have lived for decades in overcrowded and unsafe conditions.

But as work gathers momentum, the project is increasingly being viewed as something larger. It is becoming a city-shaping intervention with ripple effects across Mumbai.

City-wide planning impact

Dharavi’s central location makes this impact unavoidable. Decisions taken here influence transport, land use, infrastructure and environmental planning well beyond its boundaries. As a result, development activity is being triggered in areas that had long remained underutilised or stuck in planning limbo.

One visible outcome is the activation of land parcels in Kurla, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund and Malad. These sites, previously constrained by planning and logistical challenges, are now entering the development framework as part of the state’s broader rehabilitation strategy, helping ease pressure on Mumbai’s limited land resources.

Mobility and environment

Mobility is another major gain. Dharavi is being reimagined as a multi-modal transport hub, integrating rail, Metro corridors and arterial roads. This not only shortens daily commutes but also strengthens Mumbai’s long-term public transport network by placing a major transit node at the city’s heart.

Environmental recovery forms another critical layer. The long-polluted Mithi River is set to undergo rejuvenation, with plans for flood mitigation, cleaner channels and accessible public spaces along its banks, like in other cities globally — an intervention that has eluded the city for decades.

The project is also accelerating solutions for the Deonar dumping ground, which is Mumbai’s and, arguably, India’s largest landfill. Scientific waste processing and biomining are expected to reduce legacy waste, reclaim land and lower health risks for surrounding neighbourhoods. Who would have thought that the landfill would be reimagined after several decades as a hygienic and habitable space?

Social and economic framework

On the social front, the redevelopment introduces one of the lowest cost-of-ownership models seen in urban renewal history. Zero maintenance for 10 years and a 10% commercial space reserved in each redevelopment building ensures a lifetime revenue stream for residents.

A broader eligibility framework includes even upper-floor residents who are normally excluded in other slum rehabilitation schemes.

Crucially, the plan recognises Dharavi as an economic engine. Proposed business and livelihood hubs aim to formalise and strengthen industries with a declared tax holiday for five years after redevelopment. This will ensure that redevelopment protects livelihoods rather than erasing them.

Taken together, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is no longer just about rebuilding homes. It is quietly resetting how Mumbai plans, connects and grows.

