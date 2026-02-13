 Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail Authorities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCommuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail Authorities

Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail Authorities

Public anger is rising after the death of a Class 12 student from Dombivli, highlighting the ongoing dangers of overcrowded suburban trains in Mumbai. Political leaders have raised concerns over train delays and commuter safety on the Central Line. The incident has reignited debate around railway accountability, crowd management and urgent safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
‘How many more victims?': Video Shows Commuters Hanging Outside Mumbai Local Train, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail Authorities |

Just three days after the horrific incident in which a class 12 student from Dombivli, who was travelling by the Mumbai local train lost his life due to overcrowding, nothing seems to have changed so far. In the lastest video shared by Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre on X shows commuters hanging outside train compartment during peak hours.

and shared his concern over trains running late in the Central Line, which is causing severe overcrowding and putting the lives of innocent commuters at risk.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Flags Train Delays And Passenger Safety Risks

In his scathing attack to the railway authorities, Mhatra wrote, "In the tragic accident that occurred due to negligence, students lost their lives, not even two days have passed, and even today in Dombivli, trains are not running on time during peak hours."

FPJ Shorts
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start

Sharing today’s video of people hanging outside train compartment doors during peak hours, he raised questions about the irresponsible attitude of the authorities. He wrote, "There is massive crowding, dangerous travel, and one has to travel daily with life in their fist. This negligence and irresponsibility of the railway administration has now become intolerable.

Read Also
Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Thrashed By Mob For Objecting To Public Urination In Kalyan
article-image

Questions Raised Over Railway Safety And Accountability

In his post, Mhatra urged the authorities to take immediate measures so that such incidents do not occur in the future. He questioned the authorities, asking, “How many more victims will there be?” and warned them about the consequences they may face if public anger erupts.

On Tuesday, February 13, a tragic incident once again brought focus to the dangers of overcrowded suburban trains after a Class 12 student from Dombivli lost his life while travelling to his examination centre.

The student, identified as Soham Katre, was a resident of Dombivli and was on his way to appear for his first Higher Secondary Certificate examination. He had left home early to reach Manisha Vidyalaya in Kalwa, where his examination was scheduled.

The journey turned fatal when the train reached the stretch between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. Soham was standing near the compartment door amid heavy rush when he reportedly lost his balance. He fell from the moving train and sustained critical injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check...
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check...
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail...
Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail...
Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry...
Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry...
Sixth India Store Unveiled In Mumbai's Borivali, Apple's Peacock-Inspired Outlet Opens Feb 26 As...
Sixth India Store Unveiled In Mumbai's Borivali, Apple's Peacock-Inspired Outlet Opens Feb 26 As...