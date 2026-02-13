Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail Authorities

‘How many more victims?': Video Shows Commuters Hanging Outside Mumbai Local Train, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail Authorities |

Just three days after the horrific incident in which a class 12 student from Dombivli, who was travelling by the Mumbai local train lost his life due to overcrowding, nothing seems to have changed so far. In the lastest video shared by Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre on X shows commuters hanging outside train compartment during peak hours.

and shared his concern over trains running late in the Central Line, which is causing severe overcrowding and putting the lives of innocent commuters at risk.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Flags Train Delays And Passenger Safety Risks

In his scathing attack to the railway authorities, Mhatra wrote, "In the tragic accident that occurred due to negligence, students lost their lives, not even two days have passed, and even today in Dombivli, trains are not running on time during peak hours."

Sharing today’s video of people hanging outside train compartment doors during peak hours, he raised questions about the irresponsible attitude of the authorities. He wrote, "There is massive crowding, dangerous travel, and one has to travel daily with life in their fist. This negligence and irresponsibility of the railway administration has now become intolerable.

Questions Raised Over Railway Safety And Accountability

In his post, Mhatra urged the authorities to take immediate measures so that such incidents do not occur in the future. He questioned the authorities, asking, “How many more victims will there be?” and warned them about the consequences they may face if public anger erupts.

On Tuesday, February 13, a tragic incident once again brought focus to the dangers of overcrowded suburban trains after a Class 12 student from Dombivli lost his life while travelling to his examination centre.

The student, identified as Soham Katre, was a resident of Dombivli and was on his way to appear for his first Higher Secondary Certificate examination. He had left home early to reach Manisha Vidyalaya in Kalwa, where his examination was scheduled.

The journey turned fatal when the train reached the stretch between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. Soham was standing near the compartment door amid heavy rush when he reportedly lost his balance. He fell from the moving train and sustained critical injuries.