IDSA And Maharashtra Govt Join Forces To Empower Women Entrepreneurs At Mahavikas 2026

Leaders from the direct selling industry and state officials collaborate in Mumbai to strengthen women-led entrepreneurship initiatives | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: Consumer commission members, industry leaders, women direct sellers and self-help groups representing Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) gathered on Friday at the Y B Chavan Centre, Mumbai, for Mahavikas 2026, organised by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) in collaboration with the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Strengthening ethical business and consumer awareness

The conference focused on strengthening consumer awareness, reinforcing ethical business practices and promoting women’s entrepreneurship in the direct selling sector.

Industry growth and Maharashtra’s contribution

According to IDSA, India’s direct selling industry continues to demonstrate steady growth. As per IDSA’s Annual Survey FY 2023–24, the sector recorded total sales of Rs 22,142 crore in FY 2023–24, marking a 4.04 per cent rise over the previous year, and currently supports over 88 lakh direct sellers across the country, including close to 39 lakh women.

Maharashtra has emerged as the largest contributor to this growth, with Rs 2,879 crore in sales and a 13 per cent share of the national market. Over 10 lakh active direct sellers in the state earn their livelihoods through the sector, positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of industry expansion and accountability.

Focus on regulation and grievance redressal

The conference featured deliberations on regulatory frameworks, grievance redressal mechanisms and responsible business conduct. A key session titled “Smart Consumers, Strong Markets” highlighted practical guidance on evaluating direct selling platforms and consumer protection measures.

Among the panellists, Vandana Mishra, President, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and Advocate Shri Uday Warunjikar, Member, Consumer Lawyers Association, Mumbai, shared their views.

Empowering women through entrepreneurship

Another session, “Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship,” showcased the journeys of women direct sellers and MAVIM self-help groups building sustainable livelihoods across communities, recognising these women for their achievements through awards.

Voices from government and industry

Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Maharashtra, noted, “Regulations deliver real impact only when they are effectively implemented on the ground. Consumers must be aware of their rights, and companies must be accountable for their conduct. When this balance is achieved, the marketplace becomes safer, more transparent and more credible for all stakeholders.”

Aprajita Sarcar, Vice-Chairperson, IDSA, said, “True growth is not defined by scale alone, but by trust. A fair and transparent ecosystem is especially empowering for women — it instils confidence, encourages entrepreneurship and enables them to build sustainable sources of income with the right support system in place.”

Among the industry leaders, Soma Maitra, Chief Operations Officer, Modicare; Dr Abraham Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Atomy India; Dr Ratnesh Lal, Chairperson, IDSA; and Vivek Katoch, Treasurer, IDSA, also shared their insightful views at the event.

Also Watch:

Commitment to trust and transparency

Mahavikas 2026 concluded with a joint commitment to strengthen consumer awareness, ethical practices and women’s entrepreneurship. It reinforced that the future of direct selling in Maharashtra will be built on trust and transparency.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/