 Relief For Commuters? Mumbai Plans Flyover Above Flood-Prone Andheri Subway, Key Details Inside
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is considering building a flyover over Andheri subway to tackle recurring monsoon flooding. Waterlogging, caused by overflow from Mogra Nallah and high tide backflow, disrupts traffic every year. A consultant has been appointed to study feasibility, costs and railway permissions, with a report expected in three months.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Andheri subway submerged in water | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: During the monsoon season, a common sight in the western suburbs is the flooding of the Andheri subway, which often brings traffic to a standstill. In a bid to address the recurring problem, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now considering the construction of a flyover over the subway. A consultant has been appointed to study the feasibility of the project, with a report expected within three months.

Reason For The Flooding

The Andheri subway, located near the railway station and connecting the eastern and western parts of the suburb, frequently faces waterlogging during heavy rainfall. The issue is closely linked to the adjacent Mogra Nallah, which flows near the subway. The drain originates around 2.5 km away and has a slope of nearly 13 metres towards the subway, resulting in overflooding during intense showers.

The situation worsens during high tide, when the water level in the Mogra Nallah rises and causes backflow. This leads to flood-like conditions in surrounding areas, including Dawood Bagh, Azad Nagar, and the subway stretch, forcing authorities to close the underpass and divert traffic.

To find a long-term solution, the BMC’s bridge department has proposed constructing a flyover above the existing subway. The proposal is currently at the ward-planning stage, but civic authorities have decided to first conduct a detailed feasibility study.

Consultant Hired By BMC To Assess The Situation

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, A consultant has been appointed to study the feasibility of the project, with a report expected within three months. The appointed consultant will examine whether a flyover can be constructed at the location, its possible length, construction challenges, cost implications, and expected benefits. The study will also evaluate the permissions required, particularly from railway authorities, as the route passes beneath a railway bridge near the Gokhale Bridge. The report is set to be submitted in three months.

