BMC Elections 2026: Congress Releases First List Of 87 Candidates For Upcoming Civic Polls

Congress Releases First List Of 87 Candidates For Upcoming Civic Polls

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections draw closer, political activity in Mumbai has intensified, with nomination-related suspense and internal unrest dominating the scene. Major political parties are maintaining secrecy while finalising candidates, even as ticket aspirants and party workers remain anxious.

While the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) have reportedly distributed AB forms to over 70 candidates each, the Indian National Congress on Monday announced its first list of 87 candidates for the 2026 BMC elections. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has also declared a list of seven candidates in Mumbai.

The Congress announcement comes amid shifting alliance dynamics. After the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) formalised their alliance, the Congress initially refused to be part of the Mahavikas Aghadi and declared it would contest the BMC polls independently. However, just two days before the party announced an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), agreeing to allocate 62 seats to the VBA in Mumbai.

In addition, the Congress has allotted 10 seats to the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) led by Mahadev Jankar and two seats to the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction). These decisions have reportedly unsettled the party’s Mumbai unit, with several leaders expressing dissatisfaction. Leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp made last-minute efforts to persuade the Congress leadership to reconsider, but the party went ahead with the announcement.

Among the prominent candidates, the Congress has fielded Deepak Bhikaji Waghmare from Ward 192 in Mahim, considered a traditional stronghold of the Thackeres. The party has given maximum nominations in Malad (7), Kandivali (6), and Mankhurd–Shivaji Nagar (7). It has also allotted three to four seats each in Andheri East and West, Kurla, Kalina, Dharavi, Byculla, and Malabar Hill. Of the 87 candidates, around 22 are Muslim.

The Congress congratulated the selected candidates and appealed to voters with the message: “Let us build Mumbai together. Choose Congress for Mumbai’s future.”

Political observers note that the Congress’s seat-sharing arrangement with the VBA has come as a shock to party cadres in Mumbai, as the VBA has reportedly been given over 10 wards in each of the city’s six Lok Sabha constituencies. Several of these wards are considered BJP strongholds, raising questions about the Congress’s electoral strategy.

A senior Congress functionary alleged that parts of the city leadership may have reached an understanding with the ruling BJP to protect personal interests. He also questioned the allocation of wards in areas like the Prabhadevi–Mahim belt to the VBA, which is making its civic poll debut and lacks a Dalit base in those localities.

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) announced its list of seven candidates in Mumbai, including two Muslim candidates. The list was declared by Mumbai zone election in-charge Milind Kamble and joint in-charge Sohel Subhedar.

