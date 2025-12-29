Citizen Seeks Action On Pending Mangrove Issue, Submits PMO Correspondence To Panvel Civic Chief | Representational Image

A citizen activist has once again approached the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), urging the civic body to act on long-pending issues related to mangrove protection, citing earlier directions issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a representation submitted to the municipal authorities, the complainant stated that the issue was first raised with the PMO in 2022, highlighting the need to protect mangroves and to create essential facilities such as a crematorium and hospital for animals and birds. “The PMO had acknowledged my complaint and issued instructions to the Panvel Municipal Corporation. Copies of the same have been resubmitted for immediate reference,” the activist said.

Of the two demands raised earlier, the complainant noted that work on the animal and bird crematorium has finally begun. “However, the issue of mangrove protection, which was a key concern, remains unresolved even after repeated follow-ups,” the memorandum stated.

The activist pointed out that during earlier correspondence, the then municipal commissioner was transferred, due to which the matter remained unanswered. “The issue was left in limbo as there was no response after the transfer of the concerned officer,” the complainant said.

With a new officer now heading the civic administration, the activist has renewed the appeal, urging PMC to take a positive and time-bound decision on the pending mangrove-related issue. “I am hopeful that the current administration will address the matter sincerely and ensure protection of the mangrove ecosystem,” the representation said.

Relevant correspondence between the PMO, the Panvel Municipal Corporation and the complainant, including PDF copies of official documents, has been submitted along with the memorandum for official reference.

