AP Shocker: Drunk Husband Brutally Beats Wife With Belt & Kicks After Tying Her To Pole In Prakasam - VIDEO

Drunk Husband Brutally Beats Wife With Belt & Kicks | X

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), September 16: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a drunk man is reportedly seen brutally thrashing his wife. There are reports that the incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam District. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is beating the woman with a belt after tying her hands to pole.

Warning: Disturbing Videos. Viewer's Discretion Adviced.

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred in Kalujuvvalapadu SC Colony of Tarlupadu mandal, where the husband brutally attacked his wife with a belt. The videos shows that the man has tied the woman's hands to poles apart and is beating her with a belt. The woman is seen in the video screaming in pain and crying as the man hits her with the belt. The man repeatedly hits the woman with the belt. Another woman can be seen in the video trying to stop the man, however, he does not listen to her and continues with the beating.

Physical Torture

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Gurunadham Balaji and he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. He also kicked her from behind, subjecting her to severe physical torture for reasons unknown. The incident has been recorded on camera by an onlooker and the video is going viral on social media.

Mother Intervenes

The woman who is seen in the video trying to stop Balaji from beating his wife is said to be the mother of the victim. The incident has sparked outrage on social media and the people are demanding strict action against the accused. The exact date and time of the incident is not known yet, however, the video of the incident was shared on social media today and the video is being widely shared on the internet.

Police Action

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.