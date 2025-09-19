'Yahan Bahut Gundagardi Hai...': Ahmedabad Woman Alleges Harassment By South Goa Taxi Drivers, FIR Filed Against 3 - VIDEO | X/@askanshul

South Goa: A vacation meant to be peaceful turned distressing for a woman tourist from Ahmedabad, who alleged that she was harassed by local taxi drivers in South Goa for booking an app-based cab.

The woman shared a video online recounting the ordeal, saying "Yahan bahut gundagardi hai (There's hooliganism here)". She claimed she was blocked from boarding her cab, threatened with police action, and forced to walk several kilometres in the rain with her luggage to reach the airport.

The incident, which occurred earlier this week, led the police action against three local drivers after an FIR was filed at Colva police station, as per reports.

Here's What the Tourist Alleged

In her video, the woman detailed that she had booked an online cab to travel from South Goa to the airport. Upon arrival of the cab, local taxi drivers reportedly surrounded it and refused to allow it to move. “They did not let the cab go forward, they did not let me get into the cab. In the rain, I had to carry all my luggage and walk, and I was completely soaked," she said.

She also claimed that she was forced to walk “several kilometres” before being able to book another taxi. Describing the experience as “pathetic”, she added that she felt both physically and emotionally exhausted by the end of the incident.

The woman also accused the drivers of threatening her with police intervention. Madam, aap aage nahi jaa sakti. Police aane do, fir dekhte hain (Madam, you cannot go forward. Wait until the police arrive),” she quoted them as saying.

Have a look at her statement here:

FIR Registered Against Three Drivers

Following public outrage, Colva police registered an FIR against three men identified as Menino D’Silva, Milagres Almeida, and Agnelo Rodrigues, all residents of Betalbatim. Authorities confirmed that the case is under investigation and appropriate action will follow based on the findings.

The tourist also alleged that her resort staff failed to assist her during the incident. “Even after paying Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per night, the resort staff did not help me and only tried to patch things up,” she said.

She warned future travellers to exercise caution, especially in South Goa, and criticised what she described as a "monopoly" by local taxi operators. "South Goa ka haal bahut bura hai... cab walo ki monopoly hai, police ki dhamki milti hai. Agar aap tourist hain, toh yahan aake bahut dikkat ho sakti hai."