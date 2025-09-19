Viral: Upset Over Being Served 2 Paani Puris Less, Vadodara Woman Sits In Middle Of Busy Road In Protest -VIDEO | X @gharkekalesh / Canva

Vadodara, Gujarat: Indians and their love for Pani Puri cannot be measured in any terms, but what can be measured is the count of Pani Puris the vendor is serving its customers, and this exact thing sparked chaos in Vadodara when a woman objected to a Pani Puri vendor for serving only 4 pieces of Pani Puri instead of 6 for ₹20. Going further, she also protested on the street for the same, creating panic among the locals.

A video of her while sitting in the middle of the street near Sur Sagar Lake in Vadodara to protest against the Pani Puri vendor is heavily circulating on the Internet, sparking hilarious comments from netizens. On the other hand, the woman who protested at Vadodara's Pani Puri stall was seen enraged after getting only four Pani Puris for ₹20. When she requested two more, the vendor denied the request and sent the woman into a frenzy.

Instead of feeding 6 pani puris for 20 rupees, Bhayya served four golgappas, then this lady sat on Road to Protest, The DIAL 112 team took charge of the situation. Vadodara GJ

pic.twitter.com/fG3k4UieeU — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 19, 2025

Protest Caused a Traffic Jam

Due to her protesting in the middle of the street, people started gathering at the scene. The protest impacted traffic movement and caused a traffic jam on the road.

Police Intervene In The Matter

After a while, the police finally arrived at the scene and intervened in the matter. When they asked her to move aside from the road, she broke into tears and started putting her demands of either getting two Pani Puris or the removal of the vendor's stall permanently.

वडोदरा अजीबोगरीब घटना सामने आई



महिला को सिर्फ 2 पानीपुरी सड़क पर धरना देकर किया विरोधप्रदर्शन



पानीपुरी वाले ने 20 रुपएमें 6 पूरी की जगह इस महिलाको सिर्फ 4 पूरी खिलाई



महिला नाराज़ हो गई दो और पूरी खाने की जिद्द में सड़क पर धरना देने बैठ गई



जिसके चलते सड़क पूरी तरह जाम हो गई pic.twitter.com/GHQHKSKpHo — Gautam Shrimali (NEWS 18 GUJARATI) (@Gautamshrimali9) September 19, 2025

In an interview by a local news channel, the woman, while sobbing, can be seen saying that she always visits this Pani Puri vendor to have Pani Puri, and recently, he had started giving only 4 puris for ₹20 instead of 6. She also said that he does 'dadagiri' on her when she demands extra pieces. The tearful woman can be seen extremely emotional and angry, and demanded that the vendor remove his cart from the place if he did not comply with her demands.

वडोदरा के सुरसागर तलाब के बाद पास एक महिला कम पानीपुरी दिए जाने पर सड़क पर बैठ गई। महिला के बीच सड़क पर बैठने से वहां पर भीड़ जुटने लगी। जब लोगों ने महिला से बीच सड़क पर बैठने का कारण पूछा तो वह फफक कर रोने लगी। pic.twitter.com/jprggKRGZ9 — Uttam Hindu (@DailyUttamHindu) September 19, 2025

After long efforts to clear the matter, the police managed to move her aside and clear the traffic jam. There are no further reports on the incident of whether this Pani Puri lover woman got her remaining two puris or not.