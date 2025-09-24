 How Family Celebrated Daughter's First Menstruation: Watch Video That's Gone Viral & Left Netizens Emotional
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow Family Celebrated Daughter's First Menstruation: Watch Video That's Gone Viral & Left Netizens Emotional

How Family Celebrated Daughter's First Menstruation: Watch Video That's Gone Viral & Left Netizens Emotional

A viral Instagram video is winning hearts for showcasing love, respect, and acceptance as a young girl’s first period is honoured with pride rather than stigma.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

In a society where menstruation is often brushed under the carpet or spoken about in hushed tones, one family’s celebration has turned into a heartwarming reminder of change. A viral Instagram video is winning hearts for showcasing love, respect, and acceptance as a young girl’s first period is honoured with pride rather than stigma.

Family celebrated daughter's first menstruation

The clip, shared by Instagram user Aayusha, has already crossed 14 million views. Captioned “POV: Your family celebrates your first menstruation this way,” the video shows her standing at the doorway as her family performs a ritual to mark her transition into womanhood.

Overcome with emotion, she breaks into tears as every family member, including the men, places money at her feet and bows in reverence; a gesture that left viewers speechless.

FPJ Shorts
First Arrest In Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-Year-Old Teacher Held From Kulgam For Aiding LeT Terrorists
First Arrest In Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-Year-Old Teacher Held From Kulgam For Aiding LeT Terrorists
Navaratri Special: 'Approved As Gujarati', American Influencer Ricky Pond Dances on 'Dholida' Beats; Netizens React
Navaratri Special: 'Approved As Gujarati', American Influencer Ricky Pond Dances on 'Dholida' Beats; Netizens React
Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrest Man For Aiding Terrorists In Pahalgam Attack
Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrest Man For Aiding Terrorists In Pahalgam Attack
‘I Love Mohammad’ Posters Reach Mumbai, Row Intensifies With Statewide Protests
‘I Love Mohammad’ Posters Reach Mumbai, Row Intensifies With Statewide Protests
Read Also
Why Do People Walk Barefoot During Navratri? How Is The 9-Day Fasting Connected To Not Wearing...
article-image

Celebrating a girl’s first menstruation is not new to Indian culture. Traditions like the Ritu Kala Samskara or Half-Saree Ceremony, especially popular in South India, mark this milestone as a sacred passage into womanhood.

What made this moment stand out, however, was its deeply inclusive spirit; the entire family’s involvement, from the eldest to the youngest, spoke volumes about changing attitudes.

Read Also
Nita Ambani Honours Her Gujarati Roots In Multi-Hued Lehenga For Navratri 2025
article-image

Internet reacts

The video quickly sparked a wave of reactions online. “Just one word for the entire world – LEARN,” wrote one user. Another added, “This is what it actually means to have a supportive family.”

Many shared personal stories, with one recalling, “I remember my first time vividly. I was in ninth grade… my dad hugged me and reassured me I could do whatever I wanted. That moment made me proud to be his daughter.”

Read Also
Padma Bhushan Awardee SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94; Everything To Know About Veteran Kannada Novelist
article-image

Others were simply moved by the family’s gesture. “Every girl deserves to be treated this way,” one comment read, while another noted, “Ye kisi dusre gole ki family h kya? Why not me?”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BTS' Jin Becomes Real-Life Prince Charming At Milan Fashion Week 2025, ARMYs Can’t Stop Gushing...

BTS' Jin Becomes Real-Life Prince Charming At Milan Fashion Week 2025, ARMYs Can’t Stop Gushing...

Mallika Sherawat's Special Yoga Practice That Keeps Her Fit & Toned At 48

Mallika Sherawat's Special Yoga Practice That Keeps Her Fit & Toned At 48

How Family Celebrated Daughter's First Menstruation: Watch Video That's Gone Viral & Left Netizens...

How Family Celebrated Daughter's First Menstruation: Watch Video That's Gone Viral & Left Netizens...

Mumbaikars Play Garba In Local Train: Viral Video Showcases 'Spirit Of Mumbai'

Mumbaikars Play Garba In Local Train: Viral Video Showcases 'Spirit Of Mumbai'

Padma Bhushan Awardee SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94; Everything To Know About Veteran Kannada Novelist

Padma Bhushan Awardee SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94; Everything To Know About Veteran Kannada Novelist