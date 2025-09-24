Why Do People Walk Barefoot During Navratri? How Is The 9-Day Fasting Connected To Not Wearing Footwear

Navratri is one of Hinduism’s most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is celebrated with nine days of devotion, fasting, and rituals. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri is being observed from September 22 to October 1. Devotees mark these sacred days through prayers and fasting, believing it to be a way of cleansing both the body and spirit.

Why do people walk barefoot during Navratri?

A unique aspect often noticed during Navratri is that many devotees avoid wearing footwear, especially leather shoes. While not bound by a strict rule, the practice is rooted in the idea of maintaining purity.

As per spiritual belief, leather, derived from animal skin, is considered impure and unsuitable during a time dedicated to spiritual discipline. Thus, devotees prefer cloth or synthetic alternatives, while many choose to remain barefoot as a mark of humility and devotion.

Do’s during Navratri fasting

There are several rituals, along with things to do and several aspects to avoid during the Shadraiya Navratri festival.

Start the day with a bath and offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

Eat sattvic food like fruits, milk, and juices.

Use rock salt instead of regular salt.

Perform charity and Kanya Pujan on Ashtami or Navami.

Don'ts during Navratri fasting

Avoid meat, alcohol, garlic, onion, and processed food.

Refrain from wearing black clothing.

Skip activities like haircuts, shaving, or nail trimming.

Children, ethe elderly,and pregnant women should not observe strict fasting.

Ultimately, going barefoot or avoiding footwear during Navratri is about simplicity, purity, and showing reverence for the divine.