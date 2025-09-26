Indira Gandhi & Abdul Kalam's Hair Dresser Habib Ahmed Passes Away At 84

When the word style is mentioned in India, thoughts usually drift toward fashion, jewellery, or cinema. Yet behind the scenes, one man turned something as everyday as a haircut into a symbol of confidence, identity, and power. Habib Ahmed, the visionary hairstylist who passed away on September 25, 2025, at the age of 84, was not just a barber,he was a cultural trailblazer who gave India some of its most memorable looks.

His son and renowned hairstylist, Jawed Habib, announced the sad news on Instagram, calling him a father, mentor, and an artist whose influence changed hairstyling forever.

Early life and family legacy

Born on October 2, 1940, in Jalalabad near Muzaffarnagar (U.P.), Habib came from a family deeply rooted in the world of grooming. His father, Nazir Ahmed, had a prestigious career as the personal barber to the Viceroys of British India, including Lord Linlithgow and Lord Mountbatten, before becoming the trusted hairstylist to Presidents of independent India, starting with Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

Scissors and combs weren’t just tools in their household, they were heirlooms, carrying the weight of tradition and respect.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

London training: From reluctance to revolution

Initially hesitant about following in his father’s footsteps, young Habib’s path took a decisive turn when he was sent to England to study hair design. He trained at the Morris School of Hairdressing in London, one of the most prestigious institutions in the field.

Here, Habib discovered that hairstyling was not merely about cutting hair, it was about artistry, dignity, and transformation. Immersed in the world of curls, rollers, and international fashion, he returned to India carrying a vision: to uplift hairstyling from a humble trade into a respected profession.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Styling the icons of India

Over the years, Habib Ahmed styled some of India’s most influential personalities. From Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s iconic bob to President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s trademark hairstyle, his work became part of India’s collective memory. Each cut was not just grooming, it was history in the making.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After returning from London, Habib polished his craft during a decade-long association with the Oberoi Group of Hotels in Delhi. His international sensibilities quickly caught attention. But his real entrepreneurial breakthrough came in 1983, when he opened Habibs Hair & Beauty Salon at the Lodi Hotel, New Delhi.

That single step sparked the birth of a nationwide empire. With salons, training academies, and beauty schools across the country, Habib Ahmed redefined what hairstyling meant in India. For the first time, the image of the roadside “nai under the tree” was replaced by chic, air-conditioned studios catering to celebrities, politicians, and society’s elite.