Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts To Follow; Know What Foods To Eat And What To Avoid During Fast

Canva

Navratri is a 9-day-long festival where devotees welcome and worship goddess Durga and her 9 forms. Each day is dedicated to a form of goddess, celebrating her power, divinity and femininity. Some devotees fast during all nine days of Navratri, while others fast on the first and last day. Nonetheless, there are certain religious beliefs and traditions to follow while fasting. Following them is said to fulfill your prayers and convey your prayers to the goddess.

Canva

Dos during Navratri Fasting

Eat fruits and vegetables: Fresh fruits and vegetables are a big part of the Navratri diet. Fruits like apples, bananas, and papayas are great for energy. Vegetables like potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, and bottle gourd can be used to make filling meals. The vegetables are usually prepared in light preparation, without using onion and garlic.

Use fasting grains: Regular grains like wheat and rice are avoided, but special fasting grains like buckwheat flour (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), and barnyard millet (sama rice) are allowed. These grains can be used to make puris, pancakes, or khichdi.

Read Also Navratri 2024 Day 1 Colour: 9 Bollywood Celebs Inspired Yellow Colour Looks

Include dairy: Milk, yogurt, paneer, and buttermilk are rich in protein and calcium, helping to keep you energized. Many people make dishes like sabudana kheer or lassi during fasting.

Eat in moderation: Fasting doesn’t mean overeating! Keep your portions in check to avoid feeling heavy or lethargic. Small, regular meals will help maintain your energy. Remember that your fasting is a devotion and not a chance to eat all your favourite fast food items.

Drink plenty of water: Hydration is key during fasting. Drink lots of water, coconut water, herbal teas, or lemon water to avoid dehydration and keep your energy levels up.

Canva

Don'ts during Navratri fasting

Avoid grains and pulses: Wheat, rice, lentils, and pulses are not allowed during Navratri fasting. You can replace them with fasting-friendly grains like kuttu or sama rice.

Avoid processed and junk foods: chips, fried snacks, and packaged foods can be tempting, but they’re unhealthy and don’t align with the spiritual purity of fasting. Stick to natural, home-cooked foods.

Read Also Shardiya Navratri 2024: Kalash Sthapna Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Say no to regular salt: Only rock salt (sendha namak) is permitted during Navratri. Avoid using regular table salt in your food.

Avoid meat and alcohol: Non-vegetarian food and alcohol are strictly prohibited during Navratri. The diet is meant to be pure and light, focusing on vegetarian meals.

Limit caffeinated drinks: Tea and coffee can cause dehydration if consumed in large amounts. Try to minimize their intake and opt for herbal teas instead.