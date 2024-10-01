 Shardiya Navratri 2024: Kalash Sthapna Rituals And Everything You Need To Know
Kalash Sthapna, or Ghatasthapana, is a significant ritual in the nine-day festival of Navratri. Placing the pot in front of Maa Durga symbolises an important meaning. Let us delve into the rituals that are to be followed.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Kalash pooja rituals and more | Pinterest

Kalash Sthapna, also known as Ghatasthapana, is a highly important ritual during the nine-day festival of Navratri. Placing the Kalash or pot in front of the divine power Maa Durga represents a significant symbolism.

This is performed to seek Mother's blessings and serves as a humble plea to the Devi to answer all prayers. In order to prepare for Kalash sthapna, it is necessary to purchase Navratri puja kits online from a trusted puja store, ensuring that everything is set before Pandit Ji's arrival.

Kalash Sthapana: Rituals To Keep In Mind

Placing Kalash

Placing Kalash | Pinterest

Assign a location close to your puja area for the Kalash to be placed.

placing 9 types of grains

placing 9 types of grains |

Place nine types of grains on a red chowk or red cloth over which the kalash sthapana will take place.

Haldi-Kumkum holder

Haldi-Kumkum holder | Pinterest

Use a copper or brass Kalash and put turmeric and vermilion on it. Devotees consider this a common practice that brings good fortune.

placing coconut in kalash

placing coconut in kalash | Pinterest

Pour water into the Kalash and place 5 mango leaves together at one end of the Kalash and carefully place the coconut on the Kalash

placing the prepared kalash on the place of puja

placing the prepared kalash on the place of puja | Pinterest

Next, position the Kalash onto the wooden board (chowki).

Kalash puja

Kalash puja | Pinterest

Why Is Coconut Used In Kalash Puja?

Hindu ceremonies and worship hold great symbolic significance. There is a hidden significance in every ritual. Coconuts are present at most important events. Indeed, smashing coconuts by hand is a frequently seen tradition because it represents the shattering of one's ego.

This is a requirement for reaching wisdom and knowledge. During Navratri, a red cloth or thread is used to wrap the coconut, as it is believed to be sacred in tradition. Once the puja rituals are completed, followers utilize the coconut to prepare prasads, which are served as sweets.

