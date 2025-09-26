Who Is Trisha Thosar? 4-Year-Old National Award Winner Breaks Kamal Haasan's Record; Actor Applauds Her Win

The 71st National Film Awards turned into a star-studded evening with the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, who felicitated icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey. Yet, amid the galaxy of stars, it was a little wonder who became the true highlight of the ceremony, 4-year-old actress Trisha Thosar.

Trisha Thosar wins best child artist award for ‘Naal 2’

The Marathi film Naal 2 brought national recognition to Trisha Thosar, as she bagged the prestigious Best Child Artist Award. Dressed in a golden saree, accessorised with pearls and a tiny bindi, Trisha charmed the audience as she went on stage to receive her honor from the President of India.

Her award citation introduced her as, “a four-year-old whose spontaneity, innocence, and expressive presence elevate the story.” This acknowledgment not only underlined her performance in Naal 2 but also established her as one of the youngest achievers in Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan applauds Trisha’s historic win

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to celebrate Trisha’s milestone. Reflecting on his own journey, he wrote, "Dear Ms. Treesha Thoshar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already 6 when I got my first award! Way to go madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house."

This heartfelt note from one of Indian cinema’s greatest legends added another feather to Trisha’s cap, making her victory even more memorable.

Youngest winner at the National Film Awards

At just four years old, Trisha has already carved her place in the industry. Alongside winners like Srinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap, Kabir Khandare, and Sukriti Veni Bandreddy, she stood out as the youngest of the lot. With this, she joined the league of celebrated child artists in Indian cinema.

Trisha Thosar’s other works

Even at her young age, Trisha’s portfolio is impressive. Apart from Naal 2, she has already worked in projects such as ‘Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale’, ‘Manvat Murders’, and the family drama ‘Pet Puraan’. Each role has helped her gain recognition as a versatile child performer in Marathi entertainment.

About Naal 2

Directed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, Naal 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed film Naal (2018). The film revolves around childhood innocence, emotions, and family ties, and Trisha’s natural acting brought authenticity to the narrative. Her role played a crucial part in the movie’s critical acclaim.