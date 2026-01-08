 'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son, Agnivesh Go Viral Post His Sudden Death
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal announced the sudden death of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, 49, due to cardiac arrest in the US. Amid condolences, Agarwal’s old post, recalling a tender childhood moment with Agnivesh and daughter Priya, resurfaced online. The emotional memory deeply moved netizens, highlighting love, loss, and enduring family bonds.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son Go Viral Post His Sudden Death | X @AnilAgarwal_Ved

Mining billionaire and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal announced the heartbreaking demise of his eldest son, Agnivesh Agarwal, in an emotional social media post on Wednesday. Agnivesh, 49, passed away in the United States following a sudden cardiac arrest.

According to the family, Agnivesh had recently suffered injuries in a skiing accident and was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was reportedly recovering well, making the sudden medical emergency all the more shocking for the family.

Sharing his grief publicly, Anil Agarwal wrote, “Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon.” He added that Agnivesh was healthy, full of energy, and dreams, and the family believed the worst was behind them. “But fate had other plans,” he wrote, describing the loss of a child as pain beyond words.

Amid the outpouring of condolences, an old post by Anil Agarwal has resurfaced online and is now going viral. In the post, he shared a touching childhood photograph of Agnivesh holding his baby sister Priya, capturing the moment they met for the first time.

Recalling the memory, Agarwal wrote, “I took this picture when Agnivesh met Priya for the first time… kitna pyaara moment tha. He had been away for studies, but Priya ke aate hi ghar aa gaya… Zindagi ke kuch pal badi yaadein ban jaate hain.” The post has struck an emotional chord with netizens, who are calling it deeply moving.

Agnivesh Agarwal was a board member of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) and held several leadership roles during his professional journey. Remembering his son, Anil Agarwal shared that Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to be a sportsman, musician, and compassionate leader, admired for his simplicity and kindness.

Messages of support and condolences continue to pour in from business leaders, colleagues, and well-wishers across the world.

