Padma Bhushan Awardee SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94; Everything To Know About Veteran Kannada Novelist

SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94

SL Bhyrappa, a highly esteemed novelist and intellectual in modern Kannada literature, died on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Bengaluru. He was ninety-four. Renowned for his deep philosophical and social insights, Bhyrappa's passing signifies a significant loss for the realm of Kannada literature. He was the recipient of India's highest honours for literary achievement, Padma Bhushan, including the Saraswati Samman. Bharappa was admitted to Rashtrotthana Hospital in Bengaluru, and according to the hospital, he suffered cardiac arrest.

The news of the demise of the eminent novelist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Shri S.L. Bhyrappa, who transformed the very way of perceiving and reading the Mahabharata and the Ramayana through his novels Parva and Uttarakanda, has come as a profound shock.



I have read Shri…

S.L. Bhyrappa was suffering from health issues and he passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2025, leaving behind a rich literary legacy. His works continue to be read and analyzed by scholars, and they remain an integral part of the Kannada literary canon. Bhyrappa's bold, thought-provoking writing continues to inspire readers and writers alike, ensuring that his influence on Indian literature endures for generations to come.

Who was SL Bhyrappa?

Shivaramakrishna Laxmana Bhyrappa, popularly known as SL Bhyrappa, was a famous Kannada philosopher and screenwriter. He was born on August 20, 1931, at Santeshivara, a village in the Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district of Karnataka. He was one of the most influential and celebrated figures in Kannada literature.

A prolific writer, his novels, essays, and short stories have left a lasting impact on Indian literature, particularly in Kannada. Known for his sharp intellect and deep understanding of human nature, Bhyrappa's works often explored profound themes such as identity, societal norms, tradition, and modernity, making him a significant voice in contemporary literature.

In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired…

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of S.L. Bhyrappa Ji on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question, and engage more deeply with society. His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

We are shocked and saddened beyond measures to know about the demise of Shri SL Bhyrappa Ji. A scholar par excellence and a legend in his own right, his works shall live for centuries to come. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved family members.

Om Shanti Shanti Shanti 🙏

SL Bhyrappa's legacy

S.L. Bhyrappa's influence is characterised by his insightful novels that intertwine Indian philosophy, history, and social themes. Throughout his career, Bhyrappa wrote over 20 novels, numerous short stories, and essays. His writing style was marked by its clarity, simplicity, and vivid characterisation. Bhyrappa had a unique ability to capture the essence of human emotions and relationships, making his characters relatable and their struggles compelling. His works were not just a reflection of the times they were written in but also an exploration of timeless human themes that transcend generations.