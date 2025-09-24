Desi Family Celebrates First Menstruation Of Daughter; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral, Wins Hearts On Internet | Instagram @its_aayushaaa

A heartwarming video of an Indian family celebrating their daughter’s first menstruation has gone viral, drawing widespread appreciation for breaking stereotypical thinking and taboo around a subject often shrouded in silence.

In the video, the young girl is seen entering her home as her family showers her with hugs, gifts, and warm smiles. The family members can be seen tearful and cheering while welcoming her. Instead of keeping the precious day of her life a secret the parents and family members proudly celebrated the moment. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, has already received millions of views along with several likes and comments.

WATCH VIDEO:

The girl herself, shared the video on her Instagram handle. The copy on the video reads, "POV: Your family celebrates your 1st menstruation this way. (With a heart emoji)" She captioned her video as 'blessed.'

Netizens hailed the family’s progressive approach for normalizing conversations around menstruation. Many praised the parents for empowering their daughter at a crucial stage of her life, ensuring she feels proud and confident rather than embarrassed.

Social media users also pointed out that while menstruation is a natural biological process, it is still stigmatized in many parts of the country. Such positive celebrations, they said, help dismantle harmful myths and promote menstrual awareness among the younger generation.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "This is what actually means rich family." While one wrote, "Ye kisi dusre gole ki family h kya? I mean Why not me?" Another user wrote, "Every girl deserves to be treated like this way."

Comments | Instagram @its_aayushaaa

One user wrote, "This isss sooo puree and respectful." Another user commented, "This reel shows that period is not a bad thing it is a blessing given by God to girls." While one user commented, "I'm saving this for the future; it's something I would definitely do if I have a daughter."

The viral video has not only sparked conversations about menstrual health but has also highlighted how small gestures can inspire societal change.