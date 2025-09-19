UP International Trade Show 2025: CM Yuva Yojana To Be Major Attraction, MoU With 27 Institutions On September 27

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, September 19: To provide new opportunities and platforms to the youth, the state government is now taking the CM YUVA Yojana forward on a larger scale. In this series, the CM Yuva Yojana will remain the main attraction at the UP International Trade Show (UPITS-2025), to be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from September 25 to 29.

MoU Signing With Leading Institutions

Through the ambitious plan of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, initiatives are being taken to connect the youth of the state with innovative projects, franchise models, and technology-based business ideas.

During the event, on September 27, an MoU will be signed between CM YUVA and 27 leading educational institutions. Along with this, 150 special stalls will be set up in Hall No. 18A, where new business models from various fields will be showcased.

Students, youth fellows, university representatives, and people from various industries from across the state will participate in this exhibition, giving young people opportunities to learn, connect, and move forward in the direction of entrepreneurship.

Educational Institutions To Join Hands

CM Yuva Yojana's nodal officer and Joint Commissioner of Industries, Sarveshwar Shukla, said, "The main objective of this MoU is to directly connect the state’s educational institutions with the CM Yuva Yojana. The MoU will directly benefit the final-year students and alumni of the institutions, who will get an opportunity to be part of innovative projects."

“The initiative will not only inspire youth towards entrepreneurship but also play an important role in realizing the state government’s vision of startups and innovation,” said the Joint Commissioner.

MoUs under the CM Yuva Yojana are being signed with leading institutions such as Galgotia University, GL Bajaj, Chaudhary Charan Singh University (Meerut), Ajay Kumar Garg University, Sharda University, Amity University, and ABES. Students and faculty from these institutions will take an active role in the exhibition, giving the youth direct exposure to industry and a chance to explore new opportunities.

District-Level Participation And Outreach

The state government has instructed CM Yuva fellows from all 75 districts to participate in the exhibition. They have been tasked with collecting data and contact details of each stall, as well as promoting these brands in their respective districts.

In addition, students and officials from colleges from Saharanpur, Meerut, Agra, and Aligarh divisions will also be part of this exhibition. This effort will give youth a direct opportunity to connect with innovation and entrepreneurship.

Digital Campaign And Registrations

A digital media campaign has already been activated for the promotion of the program. A large number of youths have registered online. For this purpose, a special website, conclave.cmyuva.org.in, has also been launched, through which interested youth can not only obtain detailed information about the scheme but also register online for a UPITS visit. This campaign is also rapidly gaining popularity among youth on social media platforms.