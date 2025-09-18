Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Vishwakarma Expo-2025, Expands Artisan Scheme With 12 New Trades; VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 17: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the “Vishwakarma Expo-2025” at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, on Wednesday. Marking the event, he announced the addition of 12 new trades to the Vishwakarma Shramik Samman Yojana, alongside the 11 traditional artisan trades already covered.

Expansion of Artisan Trades

The new sectors include mobile, automobile, electronic and electrical repair, plumbing, computer repair, solar panel repair, digital photography, beauty and wellness, among others. CM Yogi said the inclusion of these trades will provide youth with self-reliance, modern technology, and access to global markets.

UP’s Transformation Highlighted

Highlighting the transformation of the state, the Chief Minister said, “In the last eight and a half years, our artisans and craftsmen have turned Uttar Pradesh from a so-called ‘BIMARU state’ into the growth engine of development. Only someone with a distorted mindset would still call it a sick state, because the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed nationwide. Today, it is a state of limitless potential.”

Loan Disbursement to Artisans

On this occasion, banks disbursed loans worth Rs 1,32,000 crore to artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs across Uttar Pradesh, an amount greater than the annual budget of several states. From the stage, CM Yogi personally handed over a loan of ₹2 lakh to Shashi Devi of Sitapur and ₹9.5 lakh to Anshu Sharma of Lucknow.

Toolkits Distributed

Under the Vishwakarma Shramik Samman Yojana, toolkits were distributed to 12,000 artisans across the state. Among them, Ritwik Kanojia and Priyanka Kumari of Lucknow were honored on stage by the Chief Minister, who personally presented them with toolkits.

Economic Progress Emphasised

Reiterating the state’s economic progress, CM Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state; it has become the growth engine of the nation. In 2017, only Rs 44 of credit was available for every Rs 100 deposited in banks. Today, this has increased to 62 per cent, and our target is to raise it to 75 per cent by the next financial year. The government’s vision is to make our youth job providers rather than job seekers.”

ODOP Scheme Success

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, launched to promote traditional enterprises, has now become a model for the entire country. He noted that the scheme has helped Uttar Pradesh achieve exports worth ₹1.86 lakh crore, generating employment for millions of youth and giving the state a distinct global identity.

Artisans as Growth Drivers

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj, the Chief Minister said that in earlier times, villages were self-sufficient, and artisans and craftsmen formed the backbone of the social and economic system. He urged artisans to leverage their traditional expertise and skills to drive Uttar Pradesh forward on the path of development.

“Our artisans have immense capabilities. Today, cricket and football are played worldwide, but their equipment is manufactured in Meerut. Agra is renowned for its leather industry, while the carpet craftsmanship of Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi enjoys international acclaim,” he said.

MoUs Signed for Training

On the occasion, three major MoUs were signed with leading companies and organizations, including Railtel India, GMR, Shahi Exports, Usha International, Lakme, Mr. Brown, Radhelal, Dhobilite, Aptech, Laundry Legend, Samadhan, Mahesh Namkeen, Minda Silka, Care Skill Academy, Apparel Training and Design Center, Royal Impact, Vijay Industries, Shyam Sons, Azimut Business on Wheels, JD Welfare, Black Pottery Foundation, HCL Foundation, and eminent chartered accountants such as CA Charanjit Singh Nanda and CA Gyanchand Mishra from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These organizations will provide advanced training to traditional artisans using modern technology.

Appointment Letters Distributed

Appointment letters were also distributed to 111 newly recruited junior assistants across the state. From the stage, CM Yogi personally handed over letters to 11 selected candidates, including Shiva Dixit (Auraiya), Jyoti Singh (Mathura), Rohit Kumar (Hamirpur), Nandbabu Patel (Banda), Amit Kumar Gond (Deoria), Rajneesh Kumar Tiwari (Bahraich), Sandhya Verma (Ambedkar Nagar), Shweta Srivastava (Lucknow), Kavita Maurya (Kanpur), Shashank Yadav (Unnao), and Ravindra Nigam (Hapur).

Expo and Trade Show Schedule

The Chief Minister said that the Vishwakarma Expo will run from September 17–19, followed by the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida from September 25–29, which will attract buyers from across the world. He urged artisans and entrepreneurs to seize this platform to showcase their products globally.

Day of Double Happiness

Highlighting the day’s significance, CM Yogi said, “Today is not only the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma but also the birthday of the most popular leader of our country and the architect of a new India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is truly a day of double happiness.” He affirmed that Uttar Pradesh will play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of Viksit India @ 2047 set by the Prime Minister.

Event Attendees

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan, former MLC Mohsin Raza, Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar, Secretary Pranjal Yadav, Vijayendra Pandian, Shailendra Kumar Singh, Deepak Kumar Dey, CMDs and CEOs of 22 training institutes, artisans, craftsmen, bankers, chartered accountants, and suppliers of equipment, among others.