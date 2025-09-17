UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Seva Pakhwada 2025 In Lucknow On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, launched Seva Pakhwada 2025 from Lucknow, marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Extending greetings and best wishes on behalf of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, he praised the Prime Minister’s leadership and vision. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister informed that Seva Pakhwada will be observed from September 17 to October 2, featuring a series of creative and socially unifying activities.

He added that it is a matter of great fortune that this special initiative is being launched on the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. “Prime Minister Modi is not only India’s most visionary and popular leader, but also a global statesman. Today, under his leadership, the world is witnessing a new India. Once considered lagging, India now inspires the world with its self-confidence,” CM Yogi remarked.

Highlighting the remarkable achievements of the past 11 years under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Chief Minister said, "India has registered unprecedented success across all sectors—be it the economy, heritage, infrastructure, investment, recruitment, education, health, agriculture, or water resources."

He emphasized that the government’s priority towards villages, the poor, farmers, youth, women, Dalits, and the underprivileged has transformed lives at every level. “It is due to this inclusive vision that 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the last 11 years,” he said.

Speaking on heritage, CM Yogi said that what was once a promise has now become reality. The Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has been completed after 500 years, while the Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been redeveloped, drawing global attention. The Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines have been rejuvenated, and the Mahakal corridor along with the beautification of other religious sites stand as symbols of a resurgent India. He added that significant initiatives have also honored great personalities like Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Saint Ravidas, and Maharishi Valmiki, marking milestones in social justice and empowerment.

Referring to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister underlined that when the world was struggling in uncertainty, India emerged as a model under PM Modi’s guidance. “For a century, India did not receive a single vaccine from outside. Yet under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, our scientists developed a COVID-19 vaccine in just nine months. It was provided free of cost to citizens, and India also extended its hand of friendship by supplying vaccines to dozens of countries. This not only safeguarded lives but also showcased India as a dependable partner to the world in times of crisis,” CM Yogi said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the first phase of Seva Pakhwada has begun with the campaign “Healthy Women, Empowered Family.” Under this initiative, women’s health checkups, nutrition programs, and awareness drives are being conducted. Launched from Lucknow, the campaign is now being expanded across the state. Alongside this, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is organizing blood donation camps in every district. In the coming days, health camps and screening programs will be held at Health and Wellness Centers, PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, and medical colleges, ensuring free services for the needy while spreading awareness about health.

The Chief Minister emphasized that a Viksit India and Viksit Uttar Pradesh, a self-reliant India and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh, are interconnected goals. He said that Prime Minister Modi’s Vision 2047 serves as the guiding framework for achieving these objectives. To this end, enlightened people’s conferences will be organized across the state on September 19 and 20 with the participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives.

CM Yogi announced that on September 21, a “NaMo Marathon” will be held in 17 major cities of Uttar Pradesh with the participation of thousands of youth. This event will not only strengthen the Fit India Movement but also contribute to the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan.

The Chief Minister further informed that on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Antyodaya, will be celebrated with great enthusiasm at the booth level. The program will continue until October 2, when the nation will mark the birth anniversaries of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this occasion, events will be organized to promote Khadi, encouraging the tradition of gifting Khadi garments. The Prime Minister’s “Vocal for Local” campaign will also be promoted through exhibitions and toolkit distribution programs under the MSME and One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives.

CM Yogi added that all institutions associated with Seva Pakhwada will work collectively to unite society and make the program a success. Exhibitions showcasing the life of Prime Minister Modi are also being held in every district, depicting his struggles, inspiring journey, and leadership. These exhibitions, he said, will serve as a source of inspiration for every section of society, particularly students. Concluding his address, the Chief Minister prayed to Lord Ram to continue bestowing his blessings so that the entire nation may keep receiving PM Modi’s visionary guidance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, and several ministers, public representatives, and officials.

CM inaugurates exhibition on PM Modi's life journey

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a special exhibition by cutting the ribbon and lighting the ceremonial lamp. The exhibition showcases different phases of Prime Minister Modi’s life—from his childhood to his journey as the nation’s leader. CM Yogi keenly observed the photo displays and appreciated the effort, noting that similar exhibitions are being organized in every district.

He said the exhibition reflects the inspiring leadership and resilience of Prime Minister Modi, who overcame challenges and adversities to shape an extraordinary personality. Open to the public for the next 15 days, the exhibition provides an opportunity for students and citizens alike to draw inspiration from the Prime Minister’s remarkable life and achievements.