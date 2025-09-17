 Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed at a renowned school on Link Road, Goregaon (West) on September 16. The Goregaon police arrested a 40-year-old female assistant staff member of the school. The city civil and sessions court in Dindoshi remanded the accused into police custody until September 19.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:51 AM IST
article-image
Goregaon police arrest school staff member after alleged sexual harassment of four-year-old girl; investigation underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed at a renowned school on Link Road, Goregaon (West) on September 16. The Goregaon police arrested a 40-year-old female assistant staff member of the school. The city civil and sessions court in Dindoshi remanded the accused into police custody until September 19.

Complaint by Family

According to the police, the girl's grandmother dropped her off and picked her up every day. On Monday, when her grandmother was changing the girl's clothes after returning home from school, the girl complained that she was experiencing pain in a particular part of her body.

Subsequently, her parents approached the school informed to principal, then visited a private hospital for a check-up, and then went to Goregaon police station to register the complaint.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf Resigns After 3 Years; To Continue Till Successor Appointed
Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf Resigns After 3 Years; To Continue Till Successor Appointed
Bombay HC Quashes PMLA Case Against Chamankar Enterprises In Maharashtra Sadan Contract Row
Bombay HC Quashes PMLA Case Against Chamankar Enterprises In Maharashtra Sadan Contract Row
Bombay HC To Deliver Order On Registration Of Homeopathy Practitioners To Practise Modern Medicine
Bombay HC To Deliver Order On Registration Of Homeopathy Practitioners To Practise Modern Medicine

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Crime: 2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Stalking And Harassing 4 Minor Schoolgirls In Vasai;...
article-image

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The police registered the case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested a female assistant staff member. A police officer said that they are reviewing CCTV footage and that further investigation is ongoing. According to sources, the police called in three female assistant staff members for questioning.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed;...

Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed;...

Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf Resigns After 3 Years; To Continue Till Successor...

Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf Resigns After 3 Years; To Continue Till Successor...

Bombay HC Quashes PMLA Case Against Chamankar Enterprises In Maharashtra Sadan Contract Row

Bombay HC Quashes PMLA Case Against Chamankar Enterprises In Maharashtra Sadan Contract Row

Bombay HC To Deliver Order On Registration Of Homeopathy Practitioners To Practise Modern Medicine

Bombay HC To Deliver Order On Registration Of Homeopathy Practitioners To Practise Modern Medicine

Mumbai News: BMC Floats Fresh Tender To Procure 6 Robotic Water Rescue Vehicles For City Beaches...

Mumbai News: BMC Floats Fresh Tender To Procure 6 Robotic Water Rescue Vehicles For City Beaches...