Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon School Staff Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mumbai: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed at a renowned school on Link Road, Goregaon (West) on September 16. The Goregaon police arrested a 40-year-old female assistant staff member of the school. The city civil and sessions court in Dindoshi remanded the accused into police custody until September 19.

Complaint by Family

According to the police, the girl's grandmother dropped her off and picked her up every day. On Monday, when her grandmother was changing the girl's clothes after returning home from school, the girl complained that she was experiencing pain in a particular part of her body.

Subsequently, her parents approached the school informed to principal, then visited a private hospital for a check-up, and then went to Goregaon police station to register the complaint.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The police registered the case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested a female assistant staff member. A police officer said that they are reviewing CCTV footage and that further investigation is ongoing. According to sources, the police called in three female assistant staff members for questioning.

