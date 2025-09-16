 Palghar Crime: 2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Stalking And Harassing 4 Minor Schoolgirls In Vasai; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Two arrested in Vasai for stalking and harassing minor schoolgirls, booked under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Manikpur police in Vasai have arrested two youths for allegedly stalking and harassing four minor schoolgirls, prompting charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of the Complaint

According to the police complaint, the incident took place between September 10 and September 15. The complainant, a resident of Vasai (West), reported that her 14-year-old daughter and her three friends — all Class IX students — were harassed by two men while walking home from school.

Accused Followed Girls on Scooter

The accused, a 20-year-old man and his friend, allegedly followed the girls on a scooter. The men reportedly called out to them with lewd comments, causing fear and distress.

