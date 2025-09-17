Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Greets PM Modi On 75th Birthday, Announces ‘Namo Parks’ Scheme

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Greets PM Modi On 75th Birthday |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, calling him a world leader who transformed India’s global image. Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, turned 75 this year.

असंख्य भुजाओं की शक्ति है,

हर तरफ देश की भक्ति है!

तुम उठो तिरंगा लहरा दो,

भारत के भाग्य को फहरा दो,

यही समय है, सही समय है!

भारत का अनमोल समय है!



आदरणीय पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्याच कवितेतील या राष्ट्रप्रेमाने भारलेल्या ओळी! नव्या भारताचा संकल्प सोडून आदरणीय मोदीजींनी… pic.twitter.com/NaBjOA7Mvs — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 17, 2025

In a post on X, Shinde shared verses written by Modi himself, describing them as filled with patriotism and symbolic of the Prime Minister’s vision for a new India. He praised Modi’s leadership over the past decade, noting that a nation once dismissed as a developing country now commands global respect. “Today, India’s tricolour flies high across the world because of Modi ji’s leadership,” Shinde wrote, adding that at 75, the Prime Minister continues to work with the same energy, determination and vision.

Shinde described all citizens as 'fellow travellers' in Modi’s journey to make India a developed nation by 2047, pledging Maharashtra’s full participation in this mission. Expressing pride in Modi’s leadership, he said, “It is our privilege that Modi ji is our leader. On behalf of the Shiv Sena, I extend heartfelt wishes for his good health, long life and the realization of a strong and prosperous India.”

Shinde Announces 'Namo Parks' In Maharashtra

On the eve of the Prime Minister’s birthday, Shinde also announced a new state initiative as a symbolic gift. His office revealed that Maharashtra will allocate Rs 1 crore each to 394 municipal and town councils to develop parks named 'Namo Parks.' The scheme, launched under Shinde’s Urban Development Ministry, aims to provide better recreational spaces for citizens while paying tribute to the Prime Minister.

“These parks will be called ‘Namo Parks.’ This is Maharashtra’s gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday,” Shinde said. To encourage quality projects, a competition will be held at the divisional level, with three councils selected for special awards. The winning municipal body will receive Rs 5 crore, while the second and third positions will be awarded Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.