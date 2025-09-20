Mumbai News: Trouble Mounts For Tardeo’s Willingdon Heights Residents As BMC Demands Parking Tower For OC

Willingdon Heights residents face ₹35 crore charges and parking tower condition for OC | File Photo

Mumbai: The residents of the 34-storey Willingdon Heights (Willingdon View CHS), who are struggling to get an occupancy certificate (OC) for the top 17 floors, have been asked by the BMC to build a parking tower to accommodate 40 cars, saying it's a prerequisite to get the OC. The Tardeo high-rise has a total of 62 flats and 49 parking spaces.

HC order forces residents to vacate top floors

Following the Bombay High Court order, the residents of the top floors vacated their homes on August 27 and are now struggling to meet the norms. The civic body cited the usage of floor space index (FSI), saying it creates the need for “sufficient parking space”.

Residents refuse to build parking tower

“When the BMC told us that we won’t get the OC without creating additional car parking, we were shocked. We tried to convince the officials that 89 parking spaces are not required for 62 flats. We will not build a parking tower. It is not only a humongous task but also requires crores, which will go from our pockets,” said a resident, who did not wish to be named.

BMC cites FSI, society held responsible

“The building has used extra FSI. According to the map, the society has an adjacent open space, where a parking tower can be constructed. Without sufficient parking space, the OC cannot be granted,” said BMC chief engineer (building proposal department) Sunil Rathod.

“The developer has given the deemed conveyance to the society and hence it is responsible for all proceedings towards obtaining the OC,” an officer said.

Hope under new OC policy

However, after the government announced a new OC policy last week, the residents are hoping for some relief. They have sought the regularisation as per the Development Control Regulations (DCR), 1991, instead of 2034.

“Our building is constructed as per the 1991 plan and under the government's amnesty scheme, we are hopeful to get relief from the charges towards obtaining the OC. As per the new policy, the OC will be processed as per the DCR 1991 and hence we don't need to pay Rs35 crore nor build any parking tower,” said the resident.

Penalty adds to woes

However, Rathod said that the government is yet to issue a notification and further decisions will be taken accordingly. Adding to the woes of the residents, a R s5 crore penalty has been levied for not complying with the parking norms and the total charge towards regularisation of the building is a whopping Rs 35 crore.

“If the Willingdon Heights fulfils the clauses for the new OC policy, a concession can be granted. Currently, the charges implied and clauses towards regularisation remain.”

