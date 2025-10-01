Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge

Central Railway officers and staff taking the Swachhata Pledge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: Central Railway is observing Swachhata Pakhwada from 1st to 15th October 2025.

Swachhata Pakhwada Launched

Prateek Goswami, Additional General Manager, Central Railway launched the Swachhata Pakhwada-2025 on Central Railway by administering the Swachhata Pledge to Officers and Employees present at the historic General Manager’s building, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on 01st October 2025.

✨ Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 (1–15 Oct) began today on Central Railway with a Mass Pledge at the historic CSMT HQ. 🚆🧹



Shri Prateek Goswami, AGM, administered the pledge to officers & staff, reaffirming commitment to devote time & efforts towards cleanliness, awareness &… pic.twitter.com/y6PsZR9PA8 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 1, 2025

Pledge by Officers and Employees

S K Sagar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Principal Head of Departments, Officers and Employees of Central Railway took the pledge to remain committed towards cleanliness and devote 100 hrs per year i.e. two hours per week to voluntarily work for cleanliness, create awareness among people and initiate the quest for cleanliness with self, family, locality, village and workplace.

Focus on Impactful Cleanliness Activities

In a short address before the pledge, the Additional General Manager, urged everyone to undertake cleanliness activities in an impactful manner across their premises.

Part of Nationwide Campaign

Swachhata Pakhwada -2025 is in continuation with the Swachhata Hi Sewa-2025, nationwide cleanliness campaign that commenced from 17-09-2025.

Also Watch:

This fortnightly cleanliness campaign undertaken by Central Railway will concentrate on internal cleanliness drives involving intensive cleaning of Stations, Trains, Workshops, Depots, Railway hospitals, Railway offices, Railway colonies, and every single unit associated with Railways.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/