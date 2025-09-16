 High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Wife Thrashes Husband On Road Over Court Case In UP's Meerut - VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

Meerut: A dramatic altercation between a husband and wife unfolded on a busy road in the Civil Lines police station area on Monday, drawing the attention of bystanders.

In a widely circulated video of the incident, a young woman can be seen grabbing her husband by the collar and then by the throat in a fit of rage. The woman repeatedly slaps the man as stunned bystanders watch the high-voltage scene play out in the middle of the road. The woman can also be seen biting her husband’s hand.

The situation escalated until two female police officers arrived at the spot and intervened, eventually separating the couple.

Reportedly, the couple, identified as Dinesh and Ishu, got married just three months ago. Allegations have surfaced that Dinesh had been demanding dowry from Ishu and had thrown her out of the house within a week of their marriage. Both husband and wife have reportedly filed cases against each other.

On Monday, when both parties had come to court, an altercation broke out between the husband and wife. Ishu reportedly climbed onto the bonnet of the car. When Dinesh started driving, she tried to stop the vehicle. As he did not stop, Ishu climbed onto the bonnet. It was then that Dinesh finally halted the car, and the dramatic scene unfolded infront of the office of Meerut Development Authority.

article-image

According to India TV, Ishu also alleged that after their marriage, Dinesh encouraged his brother to attempt to rape her. Dinesh, on the other hand, has told the police that his wife is having an extra-marital affair.

