 Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 4 For Violating Pigeon-Feeding Ban
On Sept 18, BMC officers caught three men feeding pigeons near Bandra Lake despite a court ban. While action was being taken, a woman also fed pigeons, ignored warnings, argued with the officials, and later left on a scooter. Police later booked all four—Mehtab Shaikh, 27, Nikhil Saroj, 21, Salam Durgesh Kumar, 22, and the unidentified woman—for violating the ban and creating a public nuisance.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 4 For Violating Pigeon-Feeding Ban | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bandra police booked four individuals for allegedly feeding pigeons near Bandra Lake in Bandra West on September 18. The FIR stated that feeding pigeons is banned as per a court order, and therefore a case has been registered against them under Sections 270 (public nuisance), 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday.

About The Case

According to the FIR, on behalf of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), the complaint was filed by Yogesh Phalake, 42, an Assistant Nuisance Detector Officer, H/West Ward. On September 18 at around 11 a.m., Phalake, along with his colleagues Vijay Yadav and Nilesh Jadhav, were patrolling near Bandra Lake in Bandra West when they noticed three individuals feeding pigeons. The BMC officers approached them and informed them that action would be taken against them as per the court order.

While the action was being taken against the three, a woman arrived at the spot and also started feeding the pigeons. The BMC officers told her that feeding was not allowed, but she ignored them, continued feeding the pigeons, and argued with the officers. She then left the spot on her scooter (MH 01 DD 6198).

Subsequently, the police brought the three individuals to the Bandra police station and filed a complaint against four persons, including the woman, for allegedly violating the court order and creating a public nuisance that could spread allergic diseases. The police registered a case against Mehtab Shaikh, 27, a resident of Nalasopara East; Nikhil Saroj, 21, a resident of Bandra West; Salam Durgesh Kumar, 22, of Bandra West; all are doing jobs with private companies, and the unidentified woman.

