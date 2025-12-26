Malabar Hill To Girgaon: Luxury Towers, Crowded Lanes & Unkept Civic Promises

Closed escalator of Nana Chowk skywalk in Girgaon | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

As Mumbai gears up for the upcoming BMC elections, civic issues have returned to the spotlight across the city’s 24 wards. Among them, D-Ward, one of the city’s oldest and most diverse civic divisions, stands out for its sharp contrasts heritage precincts and elite residential zones existing alongside congested neighbourhoods and ageing infrastructure.

Key Areas and Landmarks

D-Ward includes prominent localities such as Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar, Girgaon, Grant Road, Chowpatty, parts of Marine Drive, and Tardeo. Iconic landmarks like Girgaon Chowpatty, Breach Candy Hospital, Marine Drive, and Haji Ali Dargah define its identity.

Malabar Hill and Walkeshwar house Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence, along with homes of ministers, judges, and industrialists. In contrast, residents of Girgaon and Grant Road grapple with deteriorating buildings and basic civic shortcomings.

Political and Demographic Profile

Politically, the ward falls under Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant’s parliamentary constituency and BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s assembly segment. It comprises six BMC wards (214–219) and is dominated by Jain, Gujarati, and Parsi communities.

Persistent Civic Issues

Despite its central location, D-Ward faces chronic problems including ageing water pipelines, low water pressure, frequent road digging, lack of parking, inadequate footpaths, encroachments, and political hoardings. Poor coordination among civic departments remains a key concern.

Residents Voice Concerns

Malabar Hill resident Prakash Munshi highlighted issues such as traffic congestion on BG Kher Marg, construction-related pollution, and landslides occurring without proper geological studies.

Rahul Kadri, chairman of the Nepean Sea Road Citizens’ Forum, said residents have demanded proper footpaths for over 15 years and called for a dedicated pedestrian-only coastal walkway connecting Nepean Sea Road and Priyadarshini Road.

Old Neighbourhoods, Old Problems

In Grant Road and Girgaon, water leakages, contamination fears during monsoon, pothole-ridden internal lanes, and garbage management continue to trouble residents. Redevelopment has improved safety but increased population density, traffic congestion, and pressure on civic infrastructure.

Traffic, Parking and Coastal Concerns

Parking remains a major issue, especially in older buildings without designated facilities. Vahid Shaikh, president of Mumbai Janseva Sangh, noted that senior citizens struggle to cross busy roads like Lamington Road, worsened by illegal parking and frequent towing.

Residents have also flagged concerns over cleanliness, encroachments, and environmental protection along Chowpatty Beach and Marine Drive, urging the BMC to prioritise coastal sustainability.

