Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Light To Moderate Rains Today; IMD Forecasts Wet Spell For Coming Days

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate showers on Saturday morning. The city and its suburbs largely remained under a blanket of thick clouds, with intermittent drizzle adding to the damp weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 24 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.

Through the day, skies are expected to remain generally cloudy, with showers intensifying slightly by evening. Coastal winds will continue to bring moisture-laden clouds into Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan belt, where moderate rainfall has also been predicted. Importantly, no rain alerts have been issued for any district, easing concerns of severe flooding or traffic disruptions that usually accompany heavy downpours in the region.

Weather Forecast For Upcoming Days

For the next few days, the IMD has forecast varied conditions for Mumbai and adjoining districts. On September 21 and 22, widespread moderate rainfall is expected under a generally cloudy sky. These two days may see consistent showers, keeping outdoor activities limited and adding to the waterlogging risks in low-lying areas. By September 23, however, the city may see a break in the wet spell with partly cloudy skies and occasional spells of rain or thundershowers. Sunshine may peek through at intervals, though short but intense bursts of rainfall are likely.

September 24 and 25 are expected to continue with a mix of conditions, partly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and the possibility of thunder in some pockets. While much of the day on these dates may stay dry, sudden and sharp showers could still disrupt daily routines.

Heavy Rains Alert For 20 Districts In State

The IMD has linked the current weather pattern to a trough forming along the Telangana–Vidarbha border, which has been intensifying rainfall across several regions of Maharashtra. On September 20, heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in many districts, prompting the weather department to issue a yellow alert for 20 districts across the state.