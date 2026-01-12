Bangladeshi Flag Seen At Nallasopara's Ryan International School Sparks Row, Bajrang Dal Issues Stern Warning | Watch

Palghar: A video of Bangladesh flag seen on the presmises of a school in Nallasopara is going viral on social media. The video has sparked outrage amid a time when relations with Bangladesh have become sour due to the killing of minorities.

In a video shared on social media, the flag was seen on the premises of Ryan International School located in Nallasopara West's Panchal Nagar. The incident triggered strong objections from Hindu organisations including the Bajrang Dal. In the video posted by Team Hindu United on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) showed Hindu groups along with with police at the school to remove the flag.

The Bajrang Dal in the Vasai region also issued a strict warning against anyone hoisting a Bangladeshi tricolour and stated that only "India's tricolour flag will fly on Indian soil"

Bajrang Dal Issues Stern Warning

In its official handle on Instagram, Bajrang Dal said, "The Bangladeshi flag was hoisted at Ryan International School in Nalasopara, India. This is against India's sense of righteousness! When Hindus are being persecuted, when the safety of our sisters and daughters in Bangladesh is at risk, such demonstrations hurt India's self-respect."

"Bajrang Dal's clear warning on behalf of the Hindu community: Only India's tricolour flag will fly on Indian soil! Bajrang Dal will give a strong response to anyone who acts against the country. This land belongs to Mother India, and only India will be honoured here! Jai Shri Ram," the Dal added.

Killings Of Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh

On January 8, a Hindu man Joy Mahapatro was killed in the Sunamganj district and he was beaten and poisoned by a local. Prior to that, on January 5, a young Hindu man, factory owner and also served as the acting editor of a newspaper, was shot dead in public in Bangladesh’s Jashore district. In another case, on Saturday, a 40-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly gang-raped, tied to a tree and had her hair forcibly cut off by two men in Kaliganj, a sub-district of Jhenaidah in central Bangladesh.

While on January 1, a 40-year-old businessman narrowly escaped death after he was beaten, stabbed and set on fire by a group of attackers. The victim, identified as Khokan Chandra, survived by jumping into a pond, though he sustained severe burn injuries. Other victims include Bajendra Biswas, Amrit Mondal, and Deepu Chandra Das, all killed in separate violent incidents.

