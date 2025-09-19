Mumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump -VIDEO

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump |

Mumbai: The morning walkers and cyclists on the newly inaugurated Coastal Road promenade at Breach Candy were astound to see the public underpass (PUP) waterlogged. The PUP starting near Amarsons Gardens connects to the Coastal Road promenade.

An engineer from BMC Coastal Road department said that the dewatering pump was not operational and stuck garbage was cleaned. "The pump was repaired and water was cleared. There was a leakage found in the pipeline which was repaired immediately after we received complaints of water accumulation."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Water logging in Public Under Pass (PUP) at Breach Candy. Ankle length water accumulation, despite no rainfall today. A resident said the dewatering pump is not working.#mumbai #breachcandy #waterlogging pic.twitter.com/vwK2i7Ntwj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 19, 2025

The PUP at Amarsons is not officially opened due to canopy installation at the staircase, however it is open to public.

