 Mumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump -VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump -VIDEO

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump -VIDEO

An engineer from BMC Coastal Road department said that the dewatering pump was not operational and stuck garbage was cleaned. "The pump was repaired and water was cleared. There was a leakage found in the pipeline which was repaired immediately after we received complaints of water accumulation."

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump |

Mumbai: The morning walkers and cyclists on the newly inaugurated Coastal Road promenade at Breach Candy were astound to see the public underpass (PUP) waterlogged. The PUP starting near Amarsons Gardens connects to the Coastal Road promenade.

An engineer from BMC Coastal Road department said that the dewatering pump was not operational and stuck garbage was cleaned. "The pump was repaired and water was cleared. There was a leakage found in the pipeline which was repaired immediately after we received complaints of water accumulation."

Read Also
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Mumbai's Most 'Underrated' Garba Pandals Awaits You! Check Out Must-Visit...
article-image

The PUP at Amarsons is not officially opened due to canopy installation at the staircase, however it is open to public.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Faster Industrial Clearances To Boost Investments In State
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Faster Industrial Clearances To Boost Investments In State
Western Railway Organizes Shramdaan Drive At Jogeshwari Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
Western Railway Organizes Shramdaan Drive At Jogeshwari Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
Mumbai News: SHRC Summons Police Commissioner And DCP Over Missing Kandivali Police Station CCTV Footage In Human Rights Case
Mumbai News: SHRC Summons Police Commissioner And DCP Over Missing Kandivali Police Station CCTV Footage In Human Rights Case
Maharashtra Government Approves Land For Expansion Of 11 Villages In Nashik District
Maharashtra Government Approves Land For Expansion Of 11 Villages In Nashik District

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Faster Industrial Clearances To Boost Investments In State

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Faster Industrial Clearances To Boost Investments In State

Western Railway Organizes Shramdaan Drive At Jogeshwari Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Western Railway Organizes Shramdaan Drive At Jogeshwari Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Mumbai News: SHRC Summons Police Commissioner And DCP Over Missing Kandivali Police Station CCTV...

Mumbai News: SHRC Summons Police Commissioner And DCP Over Missing Kandivali Police Station CCTV...

Maharashtra Government Approves Land For Expansion Of 11 Villages In Nashik District

Maharashtra Government Approves Land For Expansion Of 11 Villages In Nashik District

Mumbai News: NCLT Dismisses Indian Bank’s Insolvency Plea Against Personal Guarantor As...

Mumbai News: NCLT Dismisses Indian Bank’s Insolvency Plea Against Personal Guarantor As...