 Shiv Sena Moves Bombay HC Challenging Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's Nomination, Alleges FIR Suppression Ahead Of BMC Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena Moves Bombay HC Challenging Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's Nomination, Alleges FIR Suppression Ahead Of BMC Polls

Shiv Sena Moves Bombay HC Challenging Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's Nomination, Alleges FIR Suppression Ahead Of BMC Polls

A Shiv Sena spokesperson challenged rival candidate Kishori Pednekar’s nomination for the Mumbai civic polls, alleging she hid details of multiple FIRs against her, including a fraud case during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bombay High Court refused urgent hearing due to upcoming polls on January 15, deciding to take up the petition after the elections.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena spokesperson on Monday moved the Bombay High Court, challenging rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former city mayor Kishori Pednekar's civic poll nomination for allegedly suppressing details about FIRs lodged against her.

Susie Shah, the spokesperson of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, mentioned the plea before a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad seeking an urgent hearing.

The court, however, refused, noting that only a few days were left for the civic elections, scheduled on January 15, and said the petition would be taken up for hearing after the polls.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: ‘UBT Ko Vote Matlab Pakistan Ke Abba Ko…,’ Says BJP’s Nitesh Rane...
article-image

Pednekar has submitted her nomination form to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from ward 199 (central Mumbai).

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses
Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO

Shah, in her plea, filed through lawyer Kalpesh Joshi, sought a direction from the HC to the Returning Officer to declare Pednekar's form as illegal, invalid and improper and to reject it.

As per the petition, Pednekar, in her affidavit, deliberately hid and suppressed important facts such as several FIRs registered against her for serious offences.

The plea claimed multiple cases are pending against Pednekar, including one of alleged fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also
'Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Paav…': Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song While...
article-image

"Pednekar has hidden details about the five FIRs filed against her in various police stations across Mumbai during her tenure as the mayor of Mumbai," the petition said.

Pednekar has grossly misused the electoral process by submitting a "false and misleading" nomination form and affidavit, and hence she has no moral right to contest the elections, it claimed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule...

'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule...

Shiv Sena Moves Bombay HC Challenging Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's Nomination, Alleges FIR...

Shiv Sena Moves Bombay HC Challenging Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's Nomination, Alleges FIR...

Bangladeshi Flag Seen At Nallasopara's Ryan International School Sparks Row, Bajrang Dal Issues...

Bangladeshi Flag Seen At Nallasopara's Ryan International School Sparks Row, Bajrang Dal Issues...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: ‘UBT Ko Vote Matlab Pakistan Ke Abba Ko…,’ Says BJP’s Nitesh Rane...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: ‘UBT Ko Vote Matlab Pakistan Ke Abba Ko…,’ Says BJP’s Nitesh Rane...

Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Expected In City, Thane, Palghar & Navi Mumbai Today | Check Weather...

Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Expected In City, Thane, Palghar & Navi Mumbai Today | Check Weather...