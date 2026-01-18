Mumbai Congress Row: Bhai Jagtap Seeks Varsha Gaikwad’s Resignation After BMC Poll Debacle, Party Issues Show-Cause Notice

Bhai Jagtap Seeks Varsha Gaikwad’s Resignation After BMC Poll Debacle, Party Issues Show-Cause Notice | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 17: A demand for accountability erupted within the Mumbai Congress on Saturday after the party registered its poorest-ever performance in the BMC elections, with senior leader Bhai Jagtap calling for the resignation of city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad on moral grounds.

“When candidates were selected, I was told that tickets were distributed based on a survey. I didn’t object at that time, but when I asked for the survey, it wasn’t shown to me,” he said, stressing that the Congress’s performance was at a historical low.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the BMC election results, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap says, “Varsha Gaikwad must take responsibility and should resign” pic.twitter.com/TxtkZ4V534 — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2026

Show-cause notice issued to Jagtap

The Congress on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Jagtap, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, calling his remarks a breach of party discipline.

#BREAKING: Congress issues showcause notice to MLC Bhai Jagtap for indiscipline after he criticised Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad over the party’s performance in the BMC elections and demanded her resignation pic.twitter.com/pte2LrUwBw — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

In the notice, issued by AICC secretary U. B. Venkatesh, who oversees the Mumbai and Konkan regions, Jagtap has been asked to explain within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for allegedly demanding Gaikwad’s resignation through public and media platforms.

The notice stated that the party viewed Jagtap’s statements with “serious concern”, noting that they were made in public forums and widely circulated through electronic media.

Party cites violation of discipline

“Such statements are in clear violation of the established norms, discipline and ethical framework of the Indian National Congress. Matters relating to organisational functioning, leadership and internal differences are required to be raised strictly within the party’s internal forums and not through public or media platforms,” the notice said.

It added that the conduct had undermined the party’s collective leadership, harmed its public image and caused avoidable confusion and indiscipline at a time when unity and organisational strength were crucial.

The Congress warned Jagtap that failure to submit a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time would compel the party to take further action without any additional reference to him.

Leadership defends poll performance

Earlier, Mumbai Congress chief spokesperson Sawant described the party’s performance as satisfactory, saying its workers had fought with determination and secured “victories” despite pressure from the ruling alliance.

He alleged that the ruling Mahayuti, led by the BJP, used the police, administration and election machinery to its advantage and resorted to “inducement, intimidation and division”.

“Despite this, Congress workers did not lose courage and fought resolutely,” he said.

