 Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan At Haazri 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan At Haazri 2026

Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan At Haazri 2026

At Jio World Garden, Mumbai, renowned artists including A.R. Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, and Shaan united to honor the late Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan on his fifth death anniversary. The event featured soulful performances, celebrating his legacy as a legendary classical vocalist and teacher, with family and distinguished guests paying tribute to his lasting impact on Indian music.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan At Haazri 2026 |

Mumbai: ​A packed Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex witnessed a memorable evening on Saturday as the illustrious students and some of the greatest voices of our time came together on one stage to pay tribute to classical and semi-classical vocalist, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

​The Haazri 2026 evening saw legends such as A.R. Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, and Shaan sharing the stage in a once-in-a-lifetime coming together, not as stars, but as shaagirds (disciples) united in their ‘haazri’ to their beloved Ustad on his fifth barsi (death anniversary).

Read Also
'I Feel Blessed To Be Indian...': AR Rahman Shares Clarification After His 'Communal Thing' Remark...
article-image

​Rahman opened the evening with a soul-stirring Sufi set that instantly transformed the venue into a space of prayer and surrender. He moved audiences with Kun Faya Kun, Khwaja Mere Khwaja, and Arziyan, before joining the Mustafa brothers (Qadir Mustafa, Murtuza Mustafa, and Rabbani Mustafa) and the Ustad’s grandsons (Faiz Mustafa and Zain Mustafa) for a deeply moving rendition of Aao Balma and Piya Haji Ali.

​The evening unfolded seamlessly under the thoughtful curation and organization of Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Ustad Sahab’s daughter-in-law and son, who have quietly and consistently carried his legacy forward with grace, dignity, and devotion under their brainchild, NR Talent and Event Management.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium
Kerala Lottery Result: January 18, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-38 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 18, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-38 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'
Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips

​Shaan brought warmth, nostalgia, and sheer joy to the evening with Main Hoon Don, Chand Sifarish, and Om Shanti Om. He also sang a beautiful rendition of Khan Sahab’s ghazal, Chale Aao.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
article-image

Hariharan followed with melodies that have shaped generations, including songs like Tu Hi Re, Roja, Bahon Ke Darmiyan, and Yaadein, each song received with thunderous applause. Sonu Nigam closed the musical arc with an emotionally charged set featuring Pardesiya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, and Sandese Aate Hain, leaving the audience visibly moved.

​The night saw the presence of several distinguished guests from the worlds of cinema, culture, and music, including Smita Thackeray, Babil Khan with mother Sutapa Sikdar, Shefali Shah, Ronit Bose Roy with Neelam Bose Roy, Kritika Kamra, Adarsh Gourav, Kavita Seth with son Kanishk, Neha Dhupia, Vishal Jethwa, Akshay Oberoi with his family, Shweta Tripathi, Javed Jaffrey, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Raju Singh, Sherley Singh, Reshma Merchant, Shibani Kashyap, Prachee Shah Pandya, Paras Chhabra, Sonnalli Seygall, and Raai Laxmi, among many others.

In a moving moment, Ustad Sahab’s family—his sons and daughters—felicitated the legendary artists on stage.

Read Also
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name
article-image

​About Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Khan, born on March 3, 1931, in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and came from a family of legendary musicians. He had been associated with the Hindi film industry, and as a teacher, he had trained several noted playback and classical singers.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India, in 2006, and the Padma Vibhushan (the second-highest civilian award) in 2018. In 2003, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practicing artists by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance, and Drama.

​Some of his students are renowned singers in the field of Indian playback singing, including Asha Bhosle, Geeta Dutt, Hariharan, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and Sagarika Mukherjee; his sons: Murtuza, Qadir, Rabbani, and Hasan; and his grandsons: Aamir and Faiz. Khan passed away in Mumbai on January 17, 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

La Grazia OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Toni Servillo's Comedy Drama Film
La Grazia OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Toni Servillo's Comedy Drama Film
'Abhi Kya Kare...': Aamir Khan Reacts To Mumbai's Bad AQI - Watch Video
'Abhi Kya Kare...': Aamir Khan Reacts To Mumbai's Bad AQI - Watch Video
Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa...
Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa...
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?
'I Feel Blessed To Be Indian...': AR Rahman Shares Clarification After His 'Communal Thing' Remark...
'I Feel Blessed To Be Indian...': AR Rahman Shares Clarification After His 'Communal Thing' Remark...