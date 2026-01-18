 Raj Purohit's Death: From Devendra Fadnavis To Nitin Gadkari, Leaders Pay Tribute To BJP Stalwart
Tributes poured in from across party lines following the demise of senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Raj Purohit at 70. Leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari, Ajit Pawar and others remembered him as a strong organiser, housing reform advocate and influential Mumbai leader whose absence leaves a lasting void in state politics.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Raj K. Purohit’s demise in the early hours of Sunday has drawn an outpouring of grief from leaders across the political spectrum. Purohit, 70, passed away at around 3.00 am at Bombay Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for health complications.

Leaders from the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction described his passing as a personal loss and acknowledged his deep imprint on Mumbai’s political life.

Fadnavis remembers a pillar of organisation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Purohit’s death “extremely heartbreaking,” calling him a generous personality and a strong organisational pillar of the BJP. Recalling his roles as MLA, opposition leader and Mumbai BJP president, Fadnavis said Purohit’s determination, aggression and positivity defined his political journey.

He noted that Purohit remained active till the very end and had campaigned extensively during the recent municipal elections, adding that his absence leaves a huge void in the BJP family.

Gadkari recalls his fight for Mumbai’s tenants

Union minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted Purohit’s long struggle for justice for pagdi tenants in Mumbai. Calling him a close friend, Gadkari said Purohit made lasting contributions to the development of Colaba and Mumbadevi constituencies and played a key role in strengthening the party organisation in the city. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Condolences from Pawar, Patel and Nirupam

NCP leader Ajit Pawar described Purohit as a dedicated and aggressive leader who worked relentlessly for public welfare. Congress MP Praful Patel said Mumbai had lost a diligent and forthright personality.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam remembered Purohit as jovial, generous hearted and deeply connected to the issues of South Mumbai residents. He also referred to the poignant timing of his passing, a day after his son Akash Purohit won the civic election for a second consecutive term.

Shaina NC shares personal grief

Shiv Sena Shinde faction leader Shaina NC said she was shocked by the loss of her colleague and recalled many cherished memories with the senior BJP leader. She extended prayers to his family during the difficult time.

A legacy rooted in Mumbai

A five term MLA, Raj Purohit represented Mumbadevi four times and Colaba once. Best known for his tenure as Housing Minister, he remained outspoken, candid and deeply engaged with civic and housing issues, leaving behind a legacy that shaped south Mumbai politics for over two decades.

