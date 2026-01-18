 Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy

Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy

Mumbai Metro Line 2B’s iconic Shunya Bridge has taken its final shape with the successful erection of the last pylon element. Designed in a zero form inspired by Aryabhata’s concept of shunya, the 130 metre cable stayed bridge showcases precision engineering and marks a significant milestone in the city’s evolving urban mobility network.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, Jan 18: Mumbai’s expanding metro network marked a symbolic and engineering milestone with the successful erection of the final pylon element of the Shunya Bridge on Metro Line 2B. With this, the landmark structure now stands complete in its distinctive ZERO shape, paying tribute to legendary Indian mathematician Aryabhata, who introduced the concept of shunya to the world.

A bridge inspired by an idea that changed civilisation

Designed as more than just a transit structure, the Shunya Bridge reflects the union of abstract thought and applied science. Its zero shaped form is a rare architectural expression, symbolising India’s ancient contribution to global mathematics while serving the needs of a fast growing urban city.

The bridge spans 130 metres in total, with an 80 metre cable stayed main span crossing the Vakola Nalla. Rising 40 metres above ground, the steel pylon has already emerged as a striking feature along the Metro Line 2B corridor.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium
Kerala Lottery Result: January 18, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-38 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 18, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-38 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'
Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips

Precision engineering at every stage

The Shunya Bridge represents a major feat of precision engineering. The 750 metric tonne fabricated steel pylon was assembled from 10 prefabricated elements, requiring nearly 5.9 kilometres of complex on site welding. Engineers executed welding across multiple positions, ensuring strength, stability and long term durability under heavy metro loads.

Each stage of fabrication and assembly demanded meticulous planning and coordination, with safety and accuracy remaining paramount throughout the process.

Heavy lift operation completes iconic form

The erection of the final crown element marked the most challenging phase of the project. Heavy duty 750 metric tonne and 350 metric tonne cranes equipped with super lift systems were deployed to position the massive steel component with millimetre level precision.

With the final element secured, the bridge’s iconic ZERO form now stands complete, drawing attention from commuters and residents alike.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know
article-image

Shaping the future of urban mobility

Beyond its visual appeal, the Shunya Bridge is expected to play a vital role in strengthening east west connectivity once Metro Line 2B becomes operational. Officials involved in the project described the bridge as a landmark that honours India’s scientific heritage while addressing the demands of modern urban transport.

As Mumbai’s skyline evolves, the Shunya Bridge stands as a reminder that innovation rooted in history can help shape the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical...
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical...
Students Hold Sit In Protest At Mumbai University Kalina Campus Over Delay And Sudden Refusal Of...
Students Hold Sit In Protest At Mumbai University Kalina Campus Over Delay And Sudden Refusal Of...
Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa...
Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa...
Raj Purohit's Death: From Devendra Fadnavis To Nitin Gadkari, Leaders Pay Tribute To BJP Stalwart
Raj Purohit's Death: From Devendra Fadnavis To Nitin Gadkari, Leaders Pay Tribute To BJP Stalwart