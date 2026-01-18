Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy

Mumbai, Jan 18: Mumbai’s expanding metro network marked a symbolic and engineering milestone with the successful erection of the final pylon element of the Shunya Bridge on Metro Line 2B. With this, the landmark structure now stands complete in its distinctive ZERO shape, paying tribute to legendary Indian mathematician Aryabhata, who introduced the concept of shunya to the world.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A bridge inspired by an idea that changed civilisation

Designed as more than just a transit structure, the Shunya Bridge reflects the union of abstract thought and applied science. Its zero shaped form is a rare architectural expression, symbolising India’s ancient contribution to global mathematics while serving the needs of a fast growing urban city.

The bridge spans 130 metres in total, with an 80 metre cable stayed main span crossing the Vakola Nalla. Rising 40 metres above ground, the steel pylon has already emerged as a striking feature along the Metro Line 2B corridor.

Precision engineering at every stage

The Shunya Bridge represents a major feat of precision engineering. The 750 metric tonne fabricated steel pylon was assembled from 10 prefabricated elements, requiring nearly 5.9 kilometres of complex on site welding. Engineers executed welding across multiple positions, ensuring strength, stability and long term durability under heavy metro loads.

Each stage of fabrication and assembly demanded meticulous planning and coordination, with safety and accuracy remaining paramount throughout the process.

Heavy lift operation completes iconic form

The erection of the final crown element marked the most challenging phase of the project. Heavy duty 750 metric tonne and 350 metric tonne cranes equipped with super lift systems were deployed to position the massive steel component with millimetre level precision.

With the final element secured, the bridge’s iconic ZERO form now stands complete, drawing attention from commuters and residents alike.

Shaping the future of urban mobility

Beyond its visual appeal, the Shunya Bridge is expected to play a vital role in strengthening east west connectivity once Metro Line 2B becomes operational. Officials involved in the project described the bridge as a landmark that honours India’s scientific heritage while addressing the demands of modern urban transport.

As Mumbai’s skyline evolves, the Shunya Bridge stands as a reminder that innovation rooted in history can help shape the future.