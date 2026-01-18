Students Hold Sit In Protest At Mumbai University Kalina Campus Over Delay And Sudden Refusal Of Degree Certificates

Mumbai, Jan 18: Tension prevailed at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus on Saturday after students staged a sit in protest at the examination department, alleging last minute denial of degree certificates and mark sheets without prior notice. The protest, led under the banner of Yuva Sena, forced the university authorities to acknowledge their lapse and issue the pending documents later in the day.

Certificates pending for over a year

Degree certificates and mark sheets of students who had passed examinations in various disciplines had been pending for nearly one and a half to two years. Students were officially called to the Kalina centre on Saturday to collect their documents, raising expectations that the prolonged delay would finally come to an end.

Several students had travelled from outside Mumbai, including Ratnagiri, Raigad and Palghar. Many took leave from work and incurred travel expenses to reach the campus, only to be met with an unexpected refusal at the counter.

Last minute refusal sparks outrage

According to students, the examination department declined to issue certificates at the last minute, citing the convocation ceremony as the reason. The sudden decision, taken without any prior communication, triggered widespread anger and distress among those waiting.

Students said their time, money and effort would have gone waste if they were asked to return again, especially after waiting for years to receive essential academic documents required for jobs and higher education.

Yuva Sena intervenes

The issue escalated after Yuva Sena working president Purvesh Sarnaik intervened. Under his guidance, a sit in protest was organised at the examination department, led by Yuva Sena Mumbai University Chief Secretary Prof. Amit Suvarna and Siddharth Jadhav.

The protesters demanded immediate issuance of certificates and accountability for the administrative negligence. The demonstration drew attention from university officials, compelling them to review the matter.

University admits error

Following sustained pressure, the university administration admitted its mistake and began issuing the pending degree certificates and mark sheets to the students. The move brought temporary relief, but anger continues to simmer among students over what they termed repeated administrative failures.

Students demand accountability

Students have demanded strict action against officials responsible for the lapse and have warned of intensified protests if such incidents recur. They said universities must respect students’ time and future prospects, especially when delays directly affect employment and academic opportunities.