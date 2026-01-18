Speculation Over BJP's 'Operation' In Vasai-Virar; Political Tremors Expected After BVA's Victory | X @ians_india & File Pic

Vasai-Virar: The results of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) election, where Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) secured a one-sided majority, have become a focal point of state politics. Despite being the largest party in Maharashtra and holding power in most municipal corporations, the BJP—led locally by three MLAs—failed to capture the VVCMC. However, before the dust on BVA's victory celebrations could settle, rumors of a potential "Operation Lotus" have sent shockwaves through the local political circuit.

In the election held for 115 seats, the BVA crossed the majority mark of 58 by winning 71 seats. While the BJP officially secured 43-44 seats, sources suggest the party is preparing a massive behind-the-scenes move to reach the seat of power.

The Strategy to Topple the Majority

According to internal sources, the BJP is reportedly in talks to break away 15 to 16 BVA corporators. The strategy involves leveraging a technicality: many of these candidates were reportedly registered as independents or under specific technical categories. This could allow them to form a separate group and merge with the BJP without falling foul of the Anti-Defection Law.

Also Watch:

A Challenge for Hitendra Thakur

For BVA supremo Hitendra Thakur, who has maintained an iron grip on Vasai-Virar for decades, this move poses a significant challenge. All eyes are now on Thakur to see how he protects his fortress and prevents his corporators from switching sides.

If the BJP successfully executes this "Operation," it would mark the first time in history that the "Lotus" (BJP's symbol) blooms in power at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

